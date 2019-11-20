GROVE CITY – Property taxes and sewage rates in Grove City are expected to go up in 2020.
Borough council members on Monday approved the budget for next year; the spending plan totals $16,771,126.
Council President George Pokrant abstained from the vote because his son is employed by the borough. Taylor Pokrant is the borough’s zoning and code enforcement officer.
They also agreed to advertise their intent to adopt: ordinance 1466, which increases the flat rate for the average residential sewage customer from $17.22 to $21.42; and ordinance 1467, which raises taxes from 4 to 4.5 mills.
The budget addresses the major needs of the borough like electrical improvements along Liberty Street, a new skid steer loader for the public works department, a new cruiser for the police department, and a storm sewer study for ward 4, said Vance Oakes, borough manager.
The half-mill tax increase is needed to balance the budget, and the sewer rate hike would help cover debt service requirements for the wastewater treatment plant, which is being expanded and renovated, he said.
The real estate tax hike would also help cover emergency equipment purchases for the fire department, George Pokrant said.
One mill creates about $45,000 in revenue for the borough. According to the Mercer County Tax Claim Bureau, the average residence in Grove City is assessed at $15,509, Oakes said.
The average homeowner pays roughly $62 a year in borough property taxes.
A half-mill increase would equal just a few dollars more per year, George Pokrant said.
Other highlights of the 2020 budget include: a $2,000 contribution to the Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum; an $11,000 contribution to the Grove City Community Library; resurfacing the borough parking lot, $20,000; $5,000 worth of additional funding for street maintenance materials; and street paving, $25,000.
Council’s final meeting of the year is 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at the borough building, 123 W. Main St.
