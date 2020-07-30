BRIEFLY
Food warehouse to give away food in GC
The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County is hosting a drive-through food distribution on Tuesday, Aug, 4, in Grove City.
The no-contact event will be from 4 to 6 p.m., or until food runs out, at Hillview Elementary School, 482 W. Main St. Ext.
The distribution is limited to one family per vehicle.
There is no need to get out of your vehicle; pop the trunk when it’s your turn and make sure it has been cleared for the food box.
Historical society to be featured on PCN show
The Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum will be featured Sunday, Aug. 2, on the Pennsylvania Cable Network.
The half-hour episode of “It’s History!” airs at 8 p.m., and it will focus on the organization, according to information released by the society.
The program offers tours of historic sites and museums from around Pennsylvania, giving viewers an insider’s look at the state’s rich variety of historical collections, according to the PCN website.
The description for the episode says the Grove City area was highly influential in the hammered aluminum giftware industry, which the museum showcases.
Memorabilia and photos of the town, the people, industries, professions, and Grove City College are displayed in specially themed rooms. The museum includes a research library and genealogical services.
Check with your local cable provider for channel information.
Info: Visit pcntv.com/itshistory
Foundation matching Meals on Wheels donations
The Grove City Foundation is matching monetary donations made to the Grove City Area Meals on Wheels.
Every dollar up to $5,000 will be matched thanks to an anonymous donor through the foundation.
Meals on Wheels needs up to $12,600 in order to continue providing nutritious meals to local residents, according to a post on the Meals on Wheels Facebook page.
For a small fee, Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver nutritious meals to local clients, mainly the elderly and vulnerable residents.
Donations can be made online at comm-foundation.org/gcf-impact
For more information, call 724-981-5882.
The Grove City Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio.
