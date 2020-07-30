Board formally closes Highland
GROVE CITY – Grove City school board members on July 20 adopted a resolution that permanently closes Highland Primary Center for kindergarten and first grade instruction.
A public hearing was held in February, and the latest measure formally ends kindergarten and first grade programming at the building, said Dr. Jeffrey Finch, superintendent.
Kindergarten and first grade students will be placed at Hillview Elementary School, which is undergoing final renovations. A building addition has been completed.
Board members had previously discussed the possibility of demolishing Highland.
The Grove City YMCA had expressed interest in buying the building for early childhood education programming.
In the meantime, the district would be able to use Hillview if needed for additional space during the COVID-19 pandemic, Finch said.
GC schools raising student meal prices
GROVE CITY – Student meal prices are increasing in the Grove City Area School District for the 2020-21 school year.
Board members on July 20 approved the measure, which raises prices by 25 cents.
The district has to charge a certain amount in order to be reimbursed by the federal government, said Lee McCracken, board president
Free and reduced-price meals will still be available for those who qualify.
Lunch prices for elementary students will go from $2.25 to $2.50; secondary student lunches for $2.50 to $2.75; and breakfast prices from $1 to $1.25.
