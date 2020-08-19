BRIEFLY
GJR employee knocked unconscious during incident
PINE TOWNSHIP – A George Junior Republic employee was knocked unconscious during a struggle with a student.
State police visited the Pine Township residential school on Aug. 14 to investigate the incident, which happened at 8:12 p.m. Aug. 12.
The employee, a 24-year-old New Castle man, had been trying to escort the student, a 15-year-old Grove City boy, when the teen began to resist, police said.
Police say, during the struggle, the employee hit his head on the corner of a chair and fell unconscious.
The boy hit the man before he was pulled away by another staff member.
The employee was taken to AHN Grove City hospital, then flown to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment of a serious head injury.
Charges against the teen, whom police didn’t name, are pending, police said.
3 injured in Route 62 crash in Jefferson Township
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP – Three people were injured in an accident Saturday morning that shut down U.S. Route 62 in Jefferson Township.
State police said the accident took place just after 11 a.m. Saturday, when a 16-year-old from Mercer was driving west on East State Street, just east of Clay Furnace Road.
He moved into the eastbound lane to pass several vehicles and swerved back into the westbound lane to avoid a head-on collision. Police said the teenager overcorrected and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle went into a ditch and struck a mailbox and culvert along the road’s westbound side.
The 16-year-old driver’s vehicle spun from the impact and went into the eastbound lane, where it struck another vehicle, driven by Scott Ruck, 57, of Allison Park. Police said the teen was ejected from the vehicle through its windshield.
Police said the 16-year-old, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Ruck and his passenger, Virginia Ruck, 88, of Mercer, also were taken to St. Elizabeth. Both Scott and Virginia Ruck were wearing seatbelts.
Police did not have information on the severity of the injuries of anyone involved.
