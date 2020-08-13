GROVE CITY – Grove City school directors are holding off on moving forward with a communications and grants services contractor.
The educational services committee has recommended that the district approve an independent services contract with Dr. Levato “Lee” Myford, who would work as a communications and grants services contractor.
At Monday’s school board meeting, board member Ryan Thomas said he thought they were rushing into the position.
He recommended that the measure be tabled and perhaps discussed further by the personnel or finance committee.
Myford would help with grants and also be “the face” of the school district in keeping people informed, board members Doug Gerwick said.
Myford could send out newsletters to teachers, board members and parents, he said.
Board member Patty Wilson agreed, saying that the appointment “needs to happen now.”
Information has been changing so quickly, so the board should get started with Myford’s services, said board member Dr. Constance Nichols, chair of the educational services committee.
The board can consider a short-term contract while the committee looks at a longer contract, she said.
Board President Lee McCracken asked whether Myford’s proposed duties can be done by someone else in the immediate future. He wondered what has created a “sense of urgency.”
The staff is already overworked, and the main goal is to let people know that things are being done safely, Gerwick said, adding that Myford can also look for grants.
“We’re not a business. We’re a school district,” he said.
Board member J. Scott Somora asked why the recommendation was coming through the educational services committee and not the personnel committee.
He asked if the superintendent and other administrators are supposed to be the ones communicating the district’s vision.
McCracken said he hasn’t seen a “statement of work” that describes what Myford would do for the district.
He said he asked the educational services committee for more information at the Aug. 3 work session, and it has yet to be provided.
The motion should be tabled, McCracken said.
Nichols asked for the motion be amended, which was approved.
The amended motion called for Myford to work for the district on a one-month contract.
The motion failed 4 to 3. Solicitor Andrew Evankovich said with seven board members present, it would have needed at least five “yes” votes to pass.
Those who voted in favor of the amended motion were Wilson, Nichols, Gerwick and Heather Baker. Thomas, Somora and McCracken voted “no.”
Ray Abplanalp and Dr. Armando Sciullo were absent.
A meeting agenda attachment shows the Myford’s temporary contracted services were also recommended to the board by Finch and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Joshua Weaver.
The professional recommendation form shows that Myford’s most recent job is director of pupil services at Ambridge Area School District.
The suggested salary is $42 an hour, not to exceed 25 hours per week. She would work from Aug. 17 through Jan. 31.
The form also says that Myford would handle communications coordination and grant acquisitions to support existing and developing programs.
A skilled individual is needed to improve and coordinate these services because of the uncertainties of the coming year.
Myford is a trained educational professional and lifelong member of the Grove City area who has already collaborated with district administrators and state officials program improvement and new community partnerships, the form said.
