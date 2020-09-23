Board OKs GJR request for adult program

PINE TOWNSHIP – George Junior Republic’s proposal to start a long-term structured residence program for adults has been given the green light.
The Pine Township Zoning Hearing Board approved a variance request after a public hearing held Sept. 16 at the Pine Township Social Hall.
George Junior wants to use an existing building to house men and women over the age of 18, which was not a permissible use under current township regulations.
It has served at-risk male youth ages 18 and under for more than 100 years as a residence and school for them.
Nathan Gressel, chief executive officer of George Junior, discussed the program, also taking the time to address what he said was incorrect information that he’s seen on social media.
About 50 people attended the hearing. Most of the residents who spoke at the meeting were against the proposal, which calls for the vacant building to be renovated for up to 15 adults who will receive psychiatric, structured therapeutic, medical and recreational services.
“I think none of us want it,” Paula Renninger said.
Several residents who live near the facility shared instances of George Junior youth escaping and trespassing onto their properties.
“You have a lot of runners,” Doug Thompson said.
The hearing lasted nearly two hours. About 15 minutes after it adjourned, board members Jim Hovis, chair, Tom Todarello and Raymond DiCola confirmed that they were in favor of the “change of use” variance as long as George Junior builds an eight-foot fence around the entire building.
Gressel said that will be done. Initial plans included a fence around the rear of the building, which is near the intersection of state Route 58 and George Junior Road.
Lew McEwen, the board’s solicitor, is preparing a copy of the decision in writing. He said anyone can appeal the decision within 30 days.
When the residence program is ready, George Junior would like to host a community open house, Gressel said.
“And that has never happened before at George Junior,” he said of opening it up to the public.
George Junior serves about 200 youth, many of them having suffered significant abuse, trauma and violence. George Junior offers educational programming, therapy, recreation, psychiatry and pastoral services.
Gressel said George Junior is not a detention center or prison, and none of the long-term structured residence program adults will be criminally insane, violent or pedophiles – which are among the rumors he’s heard.
Residents of Polk Center will not be relocated to George Junior, he added. Polk, run by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, is a residential home for adults with intellectual disabilities who need constant care and assistance, and has been targeted by the state for closure.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf in February vetoed a bill that would have delayed Polk’s closure for at least five years, citing the need to place those individuals into community-based care settings.
In 2015, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania on behalf of residents in need of mental health services; many of them are waiting in state hospitals and prisons for mental health care, having fallen through the cracks, Gressel said.
A study in the late 1990s found that symptoms of trauma need to be addressed at an early age, and George Junior recognizes that youth need mental health care for the rest of their lives.
The long-term structured residence program is a continuation of services that is licensed by the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. The program is funded by the lawsuit, and there are 38 of those programs in Pennsylvania.
Certain counties are federally mandated to set up programs as a result of the lawsuit, and Mercer County was selected as a “channel point” of those funds, which can be used to treat people who live in the western Pennsylvania counties of Crawford, Venango, Mercer, Armstrong, Butler, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland.
The adults’ referral to the program will be court-ordered, and participants will have to meet specific criteria before being accepted, Gressel said.
George Junior will employ safety and security measures similar to those used in other parts of the campus.
George Junior has more than 550 full-time employees, making it one of the county’s largest employers. The new program will create 25 full-time jobs.
DiCola asked if George Junior would be adding more adults once the program reaches 15 people. The intention is to serve no more than 15 adults, Gressel said.
The whole building should be fenced in because George Junior youth run off, Hovis said.
Scott Jaillet, who serves on Grove City council, asked where the adults will come from and where they will go when they’re discharged.
Gressel said they typically come from county jails or inpatient facilities, and the goal is to provide them with group therapy, recreation, stabilization, peer support, social skills, independent living and more before they re-enter their home communities. Participants will continue to receive when they are discharged, and the average program stay is about nine months.
There will be at least four employees during waking hours, he said.
When Thompson asked about youth who run away, Gressel said George Junior has about two incidents per month. Regulations dictate how the staff can respond, and they technically can’t prevent the youth from absconding.
Those regulations are about 40 years old and are being updated, and community members can register with George Junior to receive an alert if there is an escape, he said.
Several residents said they’ve never received alerts. George Junior is required to call Pennsylvania State Police when there is an escape, Gressel said.
If an adult runs off, local authorities would be alerted and the individual would be removed from the program.
The co-ed setup is typical for these programs, with men on one end of the building and women on the other.
Veronica Norcross asked whether the residents who would be housed at George Junior could be placed in nearby counties with established long-term structured residence programs. Gressel said other counties’ facilities are probably at capacity and a locally-based program would benefit the community.
Thompson, one of the residents, said he believes the number of incidents at George Junior will go up if the adult program goes forward.
Incidents like escape are inexcusable, but Gressel said he can’t promise zero incidents.
Kim Knauff asked if the community really needs this program, adding that 25 new jobs isn’t a lot and it’s “mostly about money.”
It’s an opportunity to help more people at a different level with available resources, Gressel said.
“It’s a new day for George Junior,” he said. after the hearing.
