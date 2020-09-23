Board OKs GJR request for adult program

MONICA PRYTS | Allied NewsNathan Gressel, chief executive officer of George Junior Republic, who is standing on the far left, talks about the organization’s plans to offer services for adults during a public hearing held Sept. 16 in Pine Township. Seated at the tabled from left are: Lew McEwen, solicitor for the Pine Township Zoning Hearing Board, and board members Jim Hovis, Tom Todarello and Raymond DiCola.