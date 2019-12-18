The community is invited to Allie’s Sweet Tooth this weekend to celebrate the holidays and help families in need.
Allie’s Second Annual Cookies for a Claus will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the bakery, 113A N. Broad St., Grove City.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting for free photos, hot cocoa and coffee will be served, and a large variety of cookies, cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, decorating kits and more will be sold, said owner Allie Adams.
This year’s cause, or “Claus,” is a collection drive for gift cards and toys, which will be donated to three local families who have children with disabilities or illnesses.
“Sometimes the kindness of others can make it easier to breathe; it makes it possible for families going through something life-changing to enjoy the holiday without another thing to worry about. We hope to do that for these families,” she said.
Anyone who makes a donation will receive 10 percent off of their bakery purchase.
“We had a wonderful turnout last year, and we donated everything to Mercer County foster care,” Adams said.
Two years ago, the Adams family hosted a similar collection drive at their home with friends and family, and last year the shop donated two full truckloads to foster care.
This year’s event hits close to home for the Adams family; they know how hard things can be when caring for a child with an illness or disease.
Adams and her husband Chris have four daughters, and 10-year-old Brynn lives with hereditary spastic paraparesis, a rare, progressive neurological disorder.
They know how the three designated families feel, and they want to help because many people have been helping Brynn and her family.
“This time of year is about opening your heart, and we want to spread the love we were shown,” Adams said, noting that she’s proud of her family.
Requested items include toys for boys ages 3 to 5; new children’s books for ages three to five; and gift cards for older children and parents.
Adams asks community members to wrap their arms around this event, and she knows that there are many with a giving nature out there.
FOR more information, call Allie’s Sweet Tooth at 724-877-4434 or visit the bakery’s Facebook page.
