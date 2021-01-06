SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP – Slippery Rock Township officials in Butler County are hosting a public hearing to review a request made by a company wanting to operate an asphalt plant.
The Slippery Rock Township Zoning Hearing Board has scheduled the hearing for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12. Area residents have been outspoken against the plans in recent months.
Anyone interested in participating can do so via Zoom. Connection information will be available at srtwp.com, according to a public notice posted on the township’s website.
Heilman Pavement Specialties Inc., doing business as HEI-WAY Premium Asphalt Materials, has applied for a special exception.
The company owns 14.5 acres of undeveloped property at 490 Stoughton Road in the township, according to the notice.
The land is south of New Castle and Stoughton roads, and that area is in the township’s light-industrial zoning district.
Heilman’s proposal calls for building an asphalt mix plant with storage of equipment and materials on its property.
Heavy manufacturing, which includes production of asphalt, is permitted in the light-industrial zoning district as a special exception under section 306.11 of the township zoning ordinance, meaning that the company must meet requirements of sections 308, 308.11 and 406.
Local residents have said that they are not in favor of the asphalt plant because they fear it would pollute Slippery Rock Creek.
A public Facebook group called “Save Slippery Rock Creek” was created in August, and it states that it is a group of citizens unified in their love of the creek.
They want to protect the creek and its tributaries and encourage discussion, promote cleanup and maintenance, and raise awareness through action.
They noted that township supervisors recently decided against rezoning property near the Heilman site from conservation to industrial.
