A Slippery Rock business is hosting an exhibit of artwork created by infamous serial killers like Charles Manson and John Wayne Gacy.
“It’s very surreal ... It’s kind of indescribable in a way,” said Meg Seastedt, production manager for North Country Brewing Company.
“Art of Madness: True Crime Art Show” will be displayed from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at a warehouse in the Allentown area of Pittsburgh; the address is 829 Industry St., Pittsburgh.
Seastedt, who started working for North Country earlier this year, has been following information about this art collection on social media. She visited New York City and met with the collection’s caretakers, who wish to remain anonymous for now.
“I was able to connect with them in person,” she said.
They have been wanting to take the show on the road, and they expressed interest in teaming up with North Country.
The warehouse is close to the South Side and downtown Pittsburgh.
Attendees will be viewing artwork from Manson, Gacy, Richard Ramirez, Arthur Shawcross, Ottis Toole and more.
Seastedt has seen the artwork, which includes sketches and paintings. She noted that Gacy learned how to paint from studying Bob Ross.
The exhibit is not glorifying these criminals; it’s a look at how they tried to express themselves, Seastedt said.
“People are fascinated by murderers and their stories,” she said.
One of the people connected to the collection used to work as a corrections officer at the Sing Sing Correctional Facility in New York.
“He really knew how to evoke interesting conversations,” Seastedt said of his interactions with the prisoners.
North Country will be debuting a new beer at the event. Purple Stuff is a limited edition canned ale – part of the company’s “sour series.”
The purple-hued drink is inspired by grape Flavor Aid, a nod to the Jonestown Massacre in 1978, when hundreds of people died in a mass murder-suicide after drinking the flavored purple beverage laced with potent ingredients like cyanide.
“We’ve just been adding more layers,” Seastedt said of North Country’s role in the exhibit.
“Art of Madness” is believed to be the first showing of serial killer memorabilia, allowing a peek into the minds behind some of the world’s most heinous criminals, she said.
The exhibit will also feature vendors, entertainment, live podcasts, and additional products from North Country, Arsenal Cider, and Maggie’s Farm Run.
FOR more information or to buy tickets, visit “Art of Madness: True Crime Art Show” on Facebook, northcountrybrewing.com, serialkillermurderabilia.com, or universe.com/artofmadness. Tickets are $10 for one day, or $15 for both days; one drink ticket is included. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Friday, and while the show is open to all ages, anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
