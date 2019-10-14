MERCER – The Mercer Salvation Army Service Unit will be taking applications for the Winter Bundle Up Clothing Program.
Eligibility criteria: infant through 14 years of age, low income, residing in 16137 ZIP code area, and was not a participant in last year’s winter clothing program.
Applications can be completed from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 10, 17, 24 and 31 at the Mercer United Methodist Church, East Butler Street, Mercer.
Individuals need these items to complete application process: current photo ID, income information for entire household, and birth certificates for all household members under 18 years of age.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.