Annual chamber dinner Wednesday

The Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Grove City Country Club.
Social time starts at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the program.
This year’s featured speaker is Grove City attorney Timothy Bonner, past chair of the board of directors for Grove City Medical Center.
He will present “Grove City Medical Center – Past, Present, and Future.”
Bonner is the eighth person in the chamber’s “Hometown” series that features speakers with direct ties to the Grove City area.
Chamber representatives will discuss the organization’s accomplishments from 2019; share the outlook for this year; and recognize the graduates of the Leadership Grove City 2019 program.
The evening ends with the presentation of the Community Service Award, which is given each year to a deserving individual who volunteers and serves their community selflessly. The recipient is kept a secret until the award presentation.
Tickets for the dinner are $60 per person, or $465 for a table of eight.
For more information or to buy tickets, contact the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce at 724-458-6410 or gcchamber@shopgrovecity.com
