SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP – A New Castle man was allegedly drunk when he drove his vehicle into a crowd of people in Slippery Rock Township, police said.
Joshua Michael Klein, 23, was charged May 18 by state police from Butler with multiple offenses, and he remains in Butler County Jail.
Police were dispatched at 2:51 a.m. that day to investigate a hit-and-run crash where a person was hit by a vehicle.
State police headed to a parking lot on Elm Street in Slippery Rock, where a borough police officer had seen a 2018 white Ford Fiesta with West Virginia plates. The car had damage to the front end, police said in court documents.
Police approached the vehicle with the cruiser’s lights flashing, and the driver – later identified as Klein – ran off.
Police caught up with Klein after a short chase, and they noted that he was showing signs of impairment.
Klein’s passenger, a 22-year-old woman, told police that Klein was driving while intoxicated when his car approached a crowd in the parking lot at The Heights apartment complex, 304 Stillwater Lane, Slippery Rock Township.
The woman said that Klein drove his car into the crowd, hitting one person. He continued driving and left the scene of the accident, she said.
When police first approached Klein’s car in Slippery Rock, Klein told the woman to leave, she said.
Police interviewed the accident victim in an ambulance at the scene of the crash. The man appeared to have a broken nose, a bruise on his head, and a possible concussion.
The man was taken to Grove City Medical Center.
Klein is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving drunk, having an accident involving death or personal injury, drunken driving, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to stop and give information and render aid, having an accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property, failure to notify police of accident, and two counts of simple assault.
All charges were held to the Butler County Court of Common Pleas during a preliminary hearing July 24 with District Judge William S. O’Donnell, Slippery Rock.
His common pleas arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 9 with Judge William Shaffer.
