GROVE CITY – For students like Lauren Sweeny, the Grove City Area School District Archery Club is more than just learning to hit the center of the target.
“You learn to focus,” she said during a recent practice held at the Hillview Elementary School gym.
Archery has taught her how to block out noises so you can concentrate on your goal, and she’s learned how important it is to keep safety rules and guidelines in mind.
“It gets easy after a while,” said Lauren, 11, who is in sixth grade.
She’s one of more than 100 students in grades four through 12 who are members of the club, which is in its third year, said Micky Hardenburg, who is the lead organizer and a math teacher at the high school.
“They’re very disciplined,” he said of their dedication.
Hardenburg is assisted by Nate Barber, a science teacher at the middle school; and Tammy Lattyak and Shawn Sweeny, who both have children in the club.
Barber walked up and down the line of students, giving whistle commands as they readied their bows and arrows.
Small, precise movements and a bit of strength are needed to pull the bow back far enough to reach the target, Hardenburg said.
“It’s all about body control,” he said, as the students let their arrows fly across the gym, most of them hitting the targets.
Safety is a very important part of archery. Students balance their bows on their toes to indicate readiness, and orange cones indicate where they need to stand.
“We try to get them used to the pressure,” Hardenburg said.
There is a long curtain behind the row of targets to ensure that the arrows don’t damage the wall.
All of the equipment is provided by the National Archery in the Schools Program, Hardenburg said, adding that some of the kids enjoy it so much that they’ve purchased their own equipment to use outside of school.
Lattyak and her son Clement, 12, and Sweeny and his daughters, Lauren and Erin, who is in ninth grade, all have their own bows and arrows.
“It’s something we can do together. And you don’t have to be athletic,” Lattyak said.
Clement, who is in sixth grade, has won some awards through the club, which starts its season in October.
They practice on Mondays and Wednesdays, and the only fees that the students have to pay are for tournament entires.
The state tournament is coming up in March, and some of the students often go on to compete in regional and national tournaments, Hardenburg said.
“That’s been rewarding,” he said of watching their success.
Some of the students said they’ve made new friends through the club, and they’d like to see more of their peers join the group.
Madison Mulato, 11, is a sixth-grader who’s in her third year with the club. She first tried archery in gym class; the club was started by Gail Chutz, a physical education teacher at the middle school.
“It sounded cool,” Madison said.
Seventh-grader Ethan Ball, 12, decided to join the club after a friend saw him give archery a try in gym class; it seemed like it came natural to him.
He’s done well in tournaments, and he wears a bear claw necklace that his grandfather gave him for good luck.
Archery requires constant practice if you want to hit the center of the target, he said.
“It feels super good,” Ethan said of getting a bull’s-eye.
The club is selling fleece, hoodies and beef sticks as this year’s fundraiser.
For more information about the Grove City Area School District Archery Club, contact Micky Hardenburg at michael.hardenburg@gcasdk12.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.