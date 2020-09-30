PINE TOWNSHIP – AHN Grove City hospital in Pine Township will offer convenient outpatient testing for the flu, COVID-19 and RSV, beginning Monday.
The clinic will be located just outside the entrance to the hospital’s emergency department and will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed from 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Patients need to bring a physician’s order for their test; the order may also be faxed to 724-450-7175.
The clinic will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.
For more information, call 724-450-5442.
