PINE TOWNSHIP – Allegheny Orthopaedic Associates and AHN Grove City Hospital welcome two new physicians to their orthopaedic and primary care programs.
Nicholas A. Bonazza, M.D., MHA, has joined the Allegheny Orthopaedic Associates practice at 450 Hillcrest Ave. Bonazza is fellowship-trained in orthopaedic sports medicine and treats patients of all ages for injuries of the shoulder, elbow, knee and ankle.
His training includes medical school at Georgetown University, graduate school at Pennsylvania State University, residency at Penn State Health and fellowship at Duke University. He is board certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.
Jared Ramsey, D.O., has also joined the Allegheny Orthopaedic Associates practice as well as the primary care practice of Dr. Martin Wrigley at 647 N. Broad St. Ext., Suite 106.
Ramsey is a board-certified primary care physician, specializing in sports medicine and concussion management and treating patients of all ages. His training includes medical school at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, residency and fellowship at Allegheny Health Network. He is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians.
Orthopaedic appointments for both physicians may be made by calling 724-264-4864. Primary care appointments with Ramsey can be made by calling 724-458-8460.
