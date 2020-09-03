PINE TOWNSHIP – When Allegheny Health Network acquired the former Grove City Medical Center in January, the Pittsburgh-based health system promised to expand services to residents of the Grove City area.
With the launch of AHN Cancer Institute–Grove City, Allegheny Health Network is delivering on a vision to keep local patients closer to their homes for treatment and appointments.
“Our vision is very simple,” said Dr. Mohammed Islam, one of three oncologists on staff at the institute, which provides services at AHN Grove City Hospital.
Islam, who works at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh and has an office in New Castle, works with Dr. Ali Amjad and Dr. Aiman Daghestani and other medical professionals at the cancer institute.
Dr. David Bartlett, chair of the AHN Cancer Institute–Grove City, said Allegheny Health Network has about a dozen cancer centers in western Pennsylvania, and one in Ohio.
He said there is a great need for local cancer services, and he is confident that local patients will receive excellent care. AHN’s system works with Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, one of the nation’s foremost cancer treatment facilities.
To provide a level of comfort for patients, AHN uses a “nurse navigator” system – each patient is assigned a nurse who follows them throughout their treatment process. Bartlett said cancer treatments can be overwhelming, so the system allows patients to encounter a familiar face when they are in the institute.
Countless appointments can be overwhelming, so it’s comforting to have a familiar face every step of the way, Bartlett said.
“I’m excited to be part of it,” he said.
JoAnne Clobus, vice president of marketing and public relations at AHN Grove City hospital, said Allegheny Health Network completed renovations on the oncology department before opening the institute.
Cheryl Graham and Debbie Miller, who are registered nurses, and Jennifer Martello, a nurse practitioner, said that the patients have been sharing positive feedback.
The hospital’s cancer services were previously provided by UPMC. The former Grove City Medical Center became part of AHN in January.
For more information about AHN Cancer Institute–Grove City, visit grovecitymedical.org or call 724-450-7010.
