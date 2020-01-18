BUTLER COUNTY – A Slippery Rock Township man is facing charges after his pickup truck became stuck on railroad tracks near his home, causing an accident with a train.
Just before 9 p.m. Jan. 2, Corey Michael Simon, 31, of 656 Kiester Road, reportedly drove onto private property in the 600 block of Kiester Road owned by Canadian National Railway, police said in court documents.
He drove his truck across trains tracks, and his vehicle got stuck on the tracks. Simon was unable to move the truck and left it on the tracks.
A Canadian National train hit the vehicle, dragging it along the tracks for about one-tenth of a mile.
The train was delayed while the truck was removed and towed.
Simon’s actions could have caused the train to derail, which could have led to “potentially widespread injury or damage,” police said.
He was charged Jan. 3 by state police with risking catastrophe, driving or operating recreational or other vehicle, criminal mischief, defiant trespass, disorderly conduct, and damaging property with motor vehicle.
Charges were held to Butler County Court of Common Pleas during a preliminary hearing Jan. 8 with District Judge William S. O’Donnell, Slippery Rock.
Simon’s Common Pleas arraignment is set for 1 p.m. March 3 with Judge Timothy F. McCune.
He remains in Butler County Jail, according to online court records.
