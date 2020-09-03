GROVE CITY – Two local businesses and an organization are saying “thank you” to Grove City Area School District staff and faculty with a special treat.
“It’s important for everybody to think about others,” said Dave Knopp, co-owner of County Market in Pine Township
Knopp and wife Nicole plus Amanda Arnhold of Shannon’s Kandy Kitchen joined members of Delta Kappa Gamma last Tuesday at the high school to donate County Market gift cards and chocolates to district employees.
Sue Herman, professional affairs chair of DKG, reached out to County Market and Shannon’s to ask if they’d like to partner with the organization’s project. DKG is made up of educators who support public education.
The Knopps and Arnhold, manager of the Grove City candy shop, thought it was as great way to support those who have been working so hard to get ready for the new school year, which started Aug. 31.
County Market gave $10 gift cards to administrators, secretaries, nurses, custodians and cafeteria workers.
Shannon’s brought about 250 chocolates for teachers; DKG was able to buy them at a discount.
Each chocolate features a school house sand reads “To My Teacher.”
“It will be a surprise in their mailbox,” Assistant Superintendent Dr. Joshua Weaver said of their mailboxes inside the schools.
The district appreciates those who took the time to provide the gifts and recognize the worthiness of supporting the employees, said Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Finch and Weaver.
The project is symbolic of how DKG feels about the community, Herman said, adding that local businesses like County Market and Shannon’s make the area great.
“Grove City is such a special place,” she said.
