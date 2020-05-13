A special night of magic

A special night of magicContributedA surprise “backyard prom” was held on May 1 for Cyndal Murray, a senior at Grove City High School, and her boyfriend, Jonathan Thompson, a senior at Slippery Rock High School. Cyndal’s mother Tawney Murray came up with the idea, and she had help from friends and family members, who set up everything in the backyard of the Murray home in Grove City. Cyndal’s father Darian and 6-year-old brother Nicholas served as DJ.s.