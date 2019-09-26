HERMITAGE – A group of “Downton Abbey” fans from a local library enjoyed the movie’s premiere in style, complete with a proper tea party.
The “tea-gating” affair was set up Thursday evening in the parking lot of Shenango Valley Cinemas in Hermitage before the 7 p.m. showing of the film, which is based on the popular PBS series that ended in 2015.
“We all decided we wanted to do something for the movie. This is a posh version,” Heather Baker said.
Baker, who is the director of children’s programming at the Grove City Community Library, has hosted several “Downton Abbey” events at the library in recent years, including tea parties.
She was joined by library volunteers, co-workers and patrons who came dressed in their 1920s-inspired outfits to enjoy fancy finger foods and London fog tea.
Baker, Rachel Anderson, Amy Gallagher, Stephanie Campbell, April Duncan, Ann Marie O’Rourke, Brandy Elford and Sean Newton dined on tea sandwiches, Kerrygold scones and mini mince pies that Baker prepared, plus macarons, Jaffa cakes, shortbread, Swedish orange thins, bourbon creams and Tim Tam biscuits.
The table was decorated with Baker’s own tea set, candles, and a variety of tea cups and saucers. There was also a chandelier-style light and an area rug, and party guests donned jewelry, hats and tiaras.
A few other theater patrons complimented the group, noting they were also excited to see the movie.
Baker, known for her love of all things British and sharing homemade treats, knew she wanted to go all-out when she heard about the movie.
All of the party guests agreed that they love the clothing, mannerisms and story lines of “Downton Abbey,” which follows the Crawley family in the early 1900s.
The movie centers on the hustle and bustle of the family’s estate as they host the king and queen of England.
“It shows a nice form of etiquette and culture,” Newton said of the time period.
After the movie, Baker said that she really enjoyed the witty one-liners that had the crowd laughing, especially the performance by Dame Maggie Smith.
Smith plays Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham – the family matriarch – and she is a favorite of many “Downton Abbey” fans.
“I thought it was fabulous. ... It’s everything I thought it would be,” Baker said.
She liked that the ending was left open for several continuing story lines; there are rumors of a second movie.
Baker is hoping to host another party at the library when the movie is released on DVD.
Newton said that the film exceeded his expectations, and that the movie would be enjoyable for those who haven’t watched the television series.
“I need to see it again,” O’Rourke said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.