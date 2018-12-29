Last autumn, I stopped by the rummage sale in progress at the Vincent United Methodist Church grounds. The selection of offerings was great. Outdoors, under the pavilion there was a nice enameled-like kettle, minus a lid or handle. But, the garden design that included the artist’s name, Marjolein Bastin, caused me to have future thoughts.
I recognized the artist’s name from Hallmark cards, but appreciated the history info about Marjolein from Linda Deel who was manning the outdoor sales area. She made a sale and I carried my purchase home.
A few weeks later, my plans continued, as I placed a recycled former Easter tulips flower pot inside the kettle. Purchasing a box of paperwhites flower bulbs, complete with potting soil, the bulbs were planted into the soil and began to grow.
The calculated timing turned out to be great and the flowering Paperwhites began blooming a couple of weeks prior to Christmas Day. The fragrance was nothing less than heavenly.
And there is a bit of history behind the lovely flower container.
Congregations join for Christmas Eve
The congregations of the Lakeview Area MUF Churches (Methodists United in Faith), that include Vincent U.M., Hendersonville U.M., Lakeview U.M., Mt. Hope U.M. and Stoneboro U.M., gathered at the latter church for their Christmas Eve program.
Pastor Janet Pratt reports 252 people attended. There were 20 children in the Christmas play, 16 choir members, the Praise Team, youth and children readers, greeters, parking team and others who were thanked. This included folks who helped with the set for the play and also the costumes made.
Monk bakers create a delightful memory
A favorite Christmas gift is always Monks Bread, and preserves, both made by Trappist Monks. The blueberry preserves are incredible with the big berries throughout the preserve jar. There are several flavors, the blueberry happens to be my fav. Toasting the raisin cinnamon bread and then topping with the blueberry preserves makes a nice Christmas memory.
