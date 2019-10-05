GROVE CITY – The Guthrie Theatre and Veritas Arts are inviting the public to a night at the opera.
“It will be a great evening,” said Nicholas Hazelton, lead organizer for “Adventures in Opera.”
The concert is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 13, at the theater, 232 S. Broad St., Grove City, which is owned by Veritas Arts, a nonprofit organization that bought the property nearly one year ago.
The theater reopened in April after extensive renovations, and the staff has been working on adding live performances like concerts to its schedule – in addition to first-run movies and classic films.
The stage area was recently rebuilt, and new seats were installed.
“I was really excited they were reviving it,” said Hazelton, whose family lives in Grove City.
They are friends with Bill Grigsby, chief financial officer and business manager of Veritas Arts and the theater.
Grisby had been thinking about hosting some kind of opera performance, and Hazelton, who sings classical music, has gotten in touch with some people that he performed with in college.
They’ve been rehearsing, and the event will feature Hazelton, Sierra McCorvey, Emilio Santiago, Erika Walker Duderstadt, and Rebecca Enlow.
“Every performer will have two solos,” Hazelton said.
They will perform selections by Mozart, Puccini, Jake Heggie, Leonard Bernstein, and more. There will also be a few duets and group scenes, and Dr. Glenn Utsch, piano professor at Slippery Rock University, will accompany the singers on piano.
The concert will be suitable for all ages, and some songs will be performed in Italian, French and German. Hazelton noted that any music lover will enjoy the show, not just those who are opera fans.
“When you have people who are passionate about the art form, they can find ways to make it fun,” he said.
Concert attendees will get a “real world” taste of opera as Veritas Arts continues to celebrate various art forms, Grigsby said.
“The Guthrie’s excited to bring some variety to the community,” he said.
There is no specific dress code for the performance. The Guthrie will serve refreshments, including a few signature adult beverages.
“It will just be a night of fun that the whole family can enjoy,” Grigsby said.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the theater, or online at www.theguthrie.org
For more information, call the theater at 724-458-9420, or visit “The Guthrie Theatre” on Facebook.
