GROVE CITY – If organizers can attract enough patrons and vendors, a food truck court will be set up every weekend for the next few months in Grove City.
“We’re doing this for the community,” Keith Stoughton said.
He is hall manager and secretary of the Free and Accepted Masons Lodge 603, 1340 W. Main St., Grove City, which is hosting Food Truck Alley.
This past Saturday was the first time a food truck was stationed in the parking lot of the lodge, which Stoughton said went well.
The Masons hope there is enough interest in Food Truck Alley for the venture to continue every Saturday until November, weather permitting.
Hours are 3 to 7 p.m., and seating and parking area available.
“We’re doing it with a zero budget,” Stoughton said of how the Masons aren’t paying the food trucks to show up.
The Masons are a charitable organization that has been losing revenues on hall rentals because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stoughton went to the board of directors with the food truck idea and got the OK. The setup allows for social distancing and gives people a chance to get out of the house and support locally-owned food trucks, he said.
He continues to reach out to food trucks, hoping to be able to offer a variety of food.
The trucks must pay a $50 setup fee, and that money goes to the lodge for charity projects, he said.
This coming Saturday is the Grove City Volunteer Fire Department’s annual poker run, which ends at the lodge.
The fundraiser will be held as planned, and the Masons have arranged for Food Truck Alley to help support the fire department.
The fire department will be selling meal vouchers for $10, and they can be redeemed at the food trucks. Proceeds benefit the fire department.
There will be two food trucks available: A Taste of Nawln’s, which serves Cajun and Creole food, and Seivers Concessions, which typically sells lemonade, french fries, hot dogs, sausage
Other food truck offerings in the future will include Mexican, barbecue, gourmet popcorn, burgers and sandwiches.
Also at Food Truck Alley: the Masons accept monetary donations for first responders with proceeds buying them a meal, Stoughton said.
They collected just under $150 this past weekend.
The Masons want to remind folks that social distancing measures and face masks are required, and they’ll be cleaning and sanitizing the dining area as needed.
Stoughton hopes that the public continues to support Food Truck Alley; that will in turn attract even more food trucks, and he’s noticed more traffic on the Masons website.
“Hopefully that’s an indication,” he said.
For more information about Food Truck Alley, including details on bringing a food truck, visit www.grovecityrental.com
