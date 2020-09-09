A local volunteer in the name of science

When she was in first grade, Gwen Martino remembers children getting the polio vaccine and how important it was to finally have a cure for that disease.
Now 70, the retired teacher and Brookfield, Ohio, resident is doing her part to end a new disease, COVID-19, by participating in trials for a potential vaccine.
“I thought it was the patriotic and the Christian thing to do,” Martino said.
Martino’s involvement began earlier this year, when she discovered through a Facebook post that the biotechnology company Moderna was looking for participants for a double-blind vaccine test. Though a few people she knew opposed the idea, Martino said her family members and doctor supported her participation.
But before her first injection, Martino underwent a phone interview about her and her background, then had to fill out about 20 pages of consent forms at Rapid Medical Research in Beachwood, Ohio, where she had her first injection on July 28, she said.
However, the most difficult part of the process wasn’t the injection itself, but rather a COVID-19 test involving a nasal swab she had to undergo beforehand, Martino said.
“Your nose starts running, your eyes start watering, and they keep it inside for 10 seconds,” Martino said of the test. “That was the worst part.”
Nothing seemed unusual after getting the first injection, and Martino had her second injection on Aug. 25. As part of the double-blind test, Martino was not told whether she received the real vaccination or the placebo — although after the second injection, Martino said she experienced flu-like symptoms for about a week.
However, Martino has six more visits over the course of two years to ensure the vaccine has no ill long-term side effects. Each visit will require the medical staff to draw eight vials of blood, while Martino also kept a “diary” for each week after her injections, where noted whether she experienced any symptoms such as chills, fever or body aches, she said.
“It’s actually an app that I have on my phone, so I can fill it out on that and it sends them the information,” she said.
While the first phase used animals, the second phase had about 45 people. Martino is in the third phase, which she said included about 30,000 people of various backgrounds.
But regardless of how close or far away a vaccine is, Martino said it was still important to follow the necessary safety precautions in the meantime, including wearing masks and social distancing.
“This country was built on people working together,” she said.
