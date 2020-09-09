A local volunteer in the name of science

Linda R. Wiggins (Amon), 66, of Mercer, passed away suddenly on Sept. 1, 2020. Linda was born on May 4, 1954, to Homer and Nellie Amon, of Stoneboro. She attended Lakeview High School and went on to study at Grove City College, where she met her husband of 43 years, Gary D. Wiggins. They wer…