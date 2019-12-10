GROVE CITY – When World War II ended, Stasia Reeher was grateful to be released from a forced labor camp in Germany.
Those feelings quickly turned to thoughts of horror as she learned that so many innocent people suffered and died while she was a prisoner of war.
“We were shocked,” Reeher said one afternoon at home, surrounded by photos, letters and news clippings.
The 92-year-old Polish woman, who now lives in Grove City, continues to share her experience with people of all ages, wanting to make sure the Holocaust is not forgotten.
She also talks about her life after the war – working as a model in California, raising a family, being widowed three times, and tracking down her loved ones back in Poland.
Reeher grew up in Wilno with two brothers and a sister. Their parents were Helena and Wladyslaw Lewin; she was Catholic and he was Jewish, and her father was a captain in the Polish Army.
She remembers German soldiers shooting up homes and dogs in her town, and she heard stories about people being rounded up.
She also described a
parade she saw in Poland that included Adolf Hitler and other Nazi leaders Hermann Goering and Joseph Goebbels.
When Reeher was about 14 or 15, German troops came through her neighborhood in trucks, stopping at each home. Residents including Reeher were ordered onto the trucks, no questions asked.
Her mother was home at the time, begging the men to leave her daughter alone.
“She started screaming,” Reeher recalled of the frightening moments.
Reeher was not allowed to bring anything from home – there was no time for even a proper goodbye. It would be the last time she saw her family.
She had to wear a uniform with a large “P” for “Polish,” and she recognized a few neighbors on the truck.
The prisoners were put to work at a forced labor camp in Germany, digging vegetables for German soldiers or cleaning train stations.
One night, a few prisoners decided to try and run away, and Reeher agreed to join them. The soldiers shot at them, hitting Reeher’s leg and killing the others.
She immediately turned back to her captors.
“I got scared. I was just a kid,” she said, noting that the other prisoners who tried to escape were older.
She was beaten and put back to work.
To make matters worse, the prisoners were often surrounded by bombs being dropped, and there was nowhere to hide.
Reeher remembers trying to take cover underneath the cot where she slept in a basement-type room.
One time, a German solider let her borrow a helmet for protection; that was an unusual gesture, she said.
She spent about 2½ years in the camp, not knowing about the full extent of the Holocaust until word spread after the war via reports from the United States.
She stayed in Germany after the war, earning money by cleaning and trying to find out what happened to her family in Poland.
“I wrote so many letters,” Reeher said.
A mailman in her hometown eventually opened one of those letters; he wrote back to Reeher to tell her that her family no longer lived at that address.
“I figured they were all dead,” she said.
She later learned that the Polish families in her town were moved when the Russians took over, and she was able to reconnect with her mother through more letter writing.
She also learned that her father was captured by the Russians and imprisoned in Siberia, where he spent five years. He lost a leg and died after he was released.
Reeher set out for New York City in the late 1940s – American soldiers said that the United States is “heaven” – and spent time in a foster home run by a Polish woman, taking it upon herself to learn English.
She married a Navy man named Raymond, who died in 1950 in North Korea during the Korean War.
She then married George, who also served in the Navy and has since passed away. When he was stationed in San Francisco, he saw a “help wanted” ad for models.
Reeher responded, taking on the professional name “Stasia Lamont.” The family, which includes her two daughters, lived in Hollywood, where she appeared in magazine ads and commercials for a variety of businesses and products.
She was part of “You Bet Your Life,” a game show hosted by Groucho Marx, and she was supposed to help Milton Berle with a new show, but her husband got stationed elsewhere.
She enjoyed her time in Hollywood, meeting people like Elvis Presley and Doris Day, and running into Marilyn Monroe while Monroe was married to Joe DiMaggio.
“She was kind of wild,” Reeher said of Monroe, laughing.
She sorted through some photos of her modeling days and her grandchildren and great-grandchilden, landing on a magazine clipping of country singer-songwriter Keith Urban.
She loves his singing and liked seeing him as a judge on “The Voice” and “American Idol,” two of her favorite television shows that she watches in the quiet home she shares with her cat, Kicia.
Her third husband, Robert W. Reeher, was from Mercer, and the couple moved to Grove City in 1970. He worked for Reznor for many years and was a Navy veteran.
He died in 1994 after being diagnosed with pneumonia and cancer. Reeher contacted veterans’ services after her husband passed, and they told her they believed he passed away from Agent Orange exposure after spending time in Vietnam.
“A lot of people are still dying from it,” she said.
Reeher isn’t able to get out as much as she’d like due to some health issues, but she spent about 15 years volunteering for the Salvation Army, and she loves to play bingo.
She never returned to Poland, and it was too difficult for her family to travel to the United States. She sent them many packages over the years.
Some people have asked her about claims that the Holocaust is a hoax; that kind of question is “unbelievable,” and she is appalled to think that some people allow themselves to be brainwashed like that.
Reeher wants to keep sharing her story, and she’s glad that others are still interested to hear about her life.
“I’m proud of it. ... It helps some people,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.