For agencies like Grove City Area Meals on Wheels, keeping in touch with clients is important.
Staying connected is difficult because of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the nonprofit is ready and willing to brighten someone’s day.
Wanda Fenstermacher, director, is asking children to make greeting cards to accompany the clients’ meals.
Cards are usually donated by Girl Scout troops or church groups, and it’s something the clients look forward to.
“Of course that’s all ended because nobody’s meeting,” she said.
Meals on Wheels has received about a half dozen handmade cards so far, and she believes it’s a great way to lift spirits.
“It does mean a lot to them,” Fenstermacher said of the clients.
Making the cards would be a good activity for kids who are spending more time at home.
The organization will keep them for a few days before giving them to clients to ensure they’re not contaminated.
Cards can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday at the kitchen entrance of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 819 Sunset Ave., Grove City.
They can also be mailed to: Grove City Area Meals on Wheels, 819 Columbia Ave., Grove City, PA 16127. That address can also be used to send monetary donations.
In the meantime, the organization continues to deliver meals to about 50 clients.
For some clients, that delivery driver is the only regular visitor they have at home.
“Our volunteers have been awesome ... they’ve gotten to know the clients and want to deliver to them,” Fenstermacher said.
Before the pandemic, the volunteers typically entered the client’s home, taking time to chat for a few minutes and make sure the client is doing OK.
Now, the packaged meals are left on a porch or set just inside the door.
The volunteers can call the client to make sure the meal was received, give a holler through the doorway, or wave through the window.
The food supply hasn’t been impacted much, though they did have some trouble with bread when purchases were limited to two loaves a person, Fenstermacher said.
Food prep in the kitchen at the church remains the same with the addition of face masks and more hand washing – they’ve always taken precautions to sanitize the space.
Fenstermacher is thankful that people still want to help Grove City Area Meals on Wheels during this time.
The organization is funded by donations, the Grove City Area United Way, and meal payments. Hot meals are $4 each, and a cold meal can be added for $2.
They serve the areas of Grove City, Mercer, Leesburg, Slippery Rock and Harrisville.
For more information about becoming a client, call 724-458 -5371 or email gcamow@gmail.com
