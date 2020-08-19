3 test positive for virus at local grocery

PINE TOWNSHIP — The owner of a Pine Township supermarket reported Saturday that three of the grocery store’s employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Store owner Dave Knopp posted the information Saturday on County Market’s Facebook page.
In the post, Kropp said store management quickly reached out to local health officials when it learned that the employees had tested positive, and it continues to follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for sanitizing the store, he wrote.
Kropp said the store followed all contact-tracing recommendations and notified other employees. In follow-up comments, Knopp said employees have been sanitizing the shopping carts between customers, and that the store offers two sanitizing wipe stations in the lobby area.
Knopp said contact tracing showed none of the infected staff members was in contact with either of the other two. Two employees had jobs that were off the sales floor, and the third, who last worked on Aug. 10, did stocking work.
Signs posted at the store’s main entrance instruct shoppers to wear masks, with the exception of children under 2 or those with certain medical conditions that make it difficult for them to use a face mask.
The store installed plastic barriers at the cash registers and placed signs reminding shoppers to maintain social distancing.
Seating in the cafe is limited to employees on break. The store has remained open 24 hours a day, and shoppers can order grocery deliveries through the Instacart service.
