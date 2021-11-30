GROVE CITY – Grove City College alumni and friends rose to meet the Wolverine Challenge and raised more than $2 million, shattering all previous records.
Now in its seventh year, the college’s annual day of giving yielded a total of $2,015,538 for the annual fund, scholarships and other areas that improve the student experience. The college’s Office of Advancement raised nearly 25 percent more than the 2020 total thanks to the unwavering commitment of alumni, parents and friends.
“We are so thankful for both the funds raised through the Wolverine Challenge and the sheer number of people who responded to our call to support distinctive private Christian higher education and empower our students to achieve their goals and pursue truth freely,” said college President Paul J. McNulty. “The challenge has grown exponentially since it was established and has become a critical end-of-year fundraising event that allows the college to serve students well, maintain our commitment to affordability and remain truly independent.”
This year’s challenge raised 25 percent more than last year and nearly four times what it did in 2015, the inaugural year. The Wolverine Challenge is intended to encourage more stakeholders – alumni, parents and others who share the college’s mission, vision and values – to become financial supporters. The number of donors has grown from over 700 in 2015 to more than 3,500 in 2021.
As in past years, fraternities and sororities compete for the highest percentage of alumni support. Sigma Theta Chi sorority won this year’s Challenge Cup with 25 percent of their sorority alumnae making donations. This is the fourth consecutive year the sorority has earned the top spot. Greek alumni support is critical to the success of the challenge, with 45 percent of all donors being members of one of the college’s 18 sororities and fraternities.
GCC faces unique financial pressures as one of just a handful of American colleges that does not accept any federal funding, including student grants and loans.
Forgoing taxpayer support allows the college to be truly independent and pursue its foundational mission as a Christian institution of higher education. To support Grove City College, visit gcc.edu/give
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.