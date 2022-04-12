PINE TOWNSHIP – One Pine Township neighborhood is tidier than usual thanks to a determined little girl.
“It’s good to clean up litter,” said Natalie Oxenham, 3½, as she headed down the driveway.
Natalie, who lives in Mercer with her parents Jamie and Ryan, spends several days a week with her grandparents, Tammie and Jim Henricks, who live on Fleming Road in the township.
They enjoy taking walks, and one day on their way to a nearby creek, Natalie saw litter on the side of the road and suggested they work on picking up the trash they find.
“They picked up three garbage bags of trash,” Mrs. Oxenham said of that first day.
They’ve since been out several more times, collecting things like cans, bottles, paper and cigarettes, making sure to wear protective gloves and be on the lookout for motor vehicles, though it’s not a busy street, Mrs. Henricks said.
They also use a grabber tool to avoid touching certain pieces of litter.
“She made me pick up every cigarette,” Henricks said.
Natalie has wondered why people litter; she just can’t understand why they throw their trash on the ground, Mrs. Henricks said.
“She’s always picked up on stuff like that. She’s really observant,” Mrs. Oxenham said.
Her parents and grandparents hope that Natalie is setting a good example for people of all ages.
They are very proud of Natalie, who was showing off her new T-shirt that says “Don’t be a litterbug.” It was made by her great aunt, Lisa Wagner.
The family plans to continue picking up trash, but they encourage everyone to not litter.
And it’s important to stay safe if you’re near the road, said Natalie, who loves to sing and is hoping for a real unicorn for her May birthday.
While the Henricks and Natalie have been doing their own cleanup, there are resources available for Pennsylvanians interested in organizing their own litter pickup event.
For more details about starting a litter-cleanup program in your area, visit Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful at www.keeppabeautiful.org
