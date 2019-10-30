Susan G. Komen Greater Pennsylvania, Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio and Wendell August Forge have partnered in the fight against breast cancer.
Wendell August Forge, based in Springfield Township, has created a limited-edition Swarovski Crystal breast cancer awareness ribbon ornament, which was hand-crafted to celebrate breast cancer survivors and forever fighters and to remember those who have lost their lives.
The Swarovski Crystal Cancer Awareness Ribbon Ornament costs $50, and 35% of sales will go to Susan G. Komen of Greater Pennsylvania and Susan G. Komen of Northeast Ohio.
For more information or to purchase the Breast Cancer Awareness Ribbon Ornament visit www.wendellaugust.com or its store in Springfield Township.
