Trick or treat hours from Oct. 19, 2019

TRICK-OR-TREAT HOURS
Area communities have set these 2019 trick-or-treat hours:
• Delaware Township – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
• Fredonia – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
• Greenville – Parade 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 26.
• Grove City – 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26.
• Harrisville – 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
• Jefferson Township – 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
• Liberty Township – 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26.
• Mercer borough – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
• New Wilmington – 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 26.
• Pine Township – 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26.
• Sandy Lake borough – 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31.
• Slippery Rock – 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
• Springfield Township – 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26.
• Stoneboro – 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31.
• Wolf Creek Township – 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26.
Halloween events
• Olde Town Grove City hosts merchant trick-or-treat 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
• Grove City’s Halloween parade will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. Check-in and lineup starts at 6 p.m. on Blair Street next to Saxony House. All entries must register before 4 p.m. Oct. 22 by visiting the Grove City Community Library during regular hours. Prizes will be awarded to individuals and groups.
• County Market in Pine Township invites children up to and including age 12 to the store’s Halloween celebration from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23. All children will receive bags. Clues will be provided, leading to treat stations throughout the store.
• The Grove City Community Library hosts a free family Halloween party from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Grove City Masonic Hall, 1340 W. Main St. Bring a snack to share and a donation for Grove City Area Pet Rescue. There will be a costume contest, prizes, dancing, and crafts.
• Slippery Rock’s Halloween parade starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 31 on Main Street.
