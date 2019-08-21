GROVE CITY – Do you want to make a positive impact on children? Interested in earning extra money while working a flexible schedule? Become an Emergency Day-to-Day Substitute Teacher and serve as a day-to-day substitute at the Midwestern Intermediate Unit and the school districts in Butler, Lawrence and Mercer Counties during the 2019/2020 school year.
Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV created a Guest Teacher Training Program designed to turn college graduates who possess a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university into emergency substitute teachers who can fill in when a certified substitute teacher can’t be found.
Through the MIU IV’s emergency substitute consortium, potential subs attend a two-day training session then apply to the state Department of Education for an emergency substitute certificate.
With certification through MIU IV, substitutes can teach in any school district participating in the consortium. According to Lorinda Hess, Director of Continuing Education for the intermediate unit, 26 school districts and three career and technical centers are participating in the consortium this year.
Training will be offered at the intermediate unit on Sept. 17 and 18. It will focus on classroom management, instructional strategies, school procedures and routines, team building and positive behavior in the classroom.
To register, contact the MIU IV Continuing Education Department at 800-942-8035, ext. 1286 or 1238, or email gail.myers@miu4.org or lorinda.hess@miu4.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.