FUNDRAISER
• Shop at Busy Beaver in Pine Township during July and round up your purchase to help support Grove City Area Pet Rescue.
OUTDOORS
• Jennings Environmental Education Center, Brady Township, hosts these events:
» The Prairie Bloom Hike at 2 p.m. July 25. During this 90-minute guided walk, hikers will learn about the unique prairie ecosystem at Jennings. The prairie is hot with little shade, so dress appropriately. Meet in the prairie parking lot.
» Explore Pennsylvania’s only managed and protected prairie during a self-guided Prairie WildFlower Walkabout from July 24 through Aug. 8, which is peak prairie bloom time. Pick up a free guide from the bulletin board at the prairie parking lot.
To receive an electronic version of the guide, email jenningssp@pa.gov or call 724-794-6011. Visitors are advised to wear sunscreen and closed-toed shoes and bring water and bug spray.
REUNIONS
• The O’Conner Family and Friends Reunion will be held at noon Aug. 1 at Grove City Memorial Park. Lunch is at 1 p.m.
There will be bingo; bring a wrapped gift for prizes. Bring a covered dish and dessert, plus your own utensils, place settings and napkins. Cold drinks and coffee will be provided.
Bring donations for the raffle ticket sale; proceeds help fund the reunion. It can be a new item, a white elephant, baked goods or something you simply want to pass on.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Donations will be collected to cover the cost of prizes, table rentals and coverings, drinks and mailings. Don’t forget to bring your family history information to update births, marriages, deaths and addresses.
• The Lavina Williams Eakin and William John Eakin Family Reunion will be held at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Clintonville Pavilion.
Officers will be elected this year. Bring a tureen to share and table service. Coffee and table coverings will be provided.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The Volant Potter Run Fest will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 24 on Main Street in Volant. Merchants will transform the town into Diagon Alley, selling a variety of wares inspired by the book series and movie franchise.
• The 28th annual Mercer County Antique Tractor and Engine Show will be held July 22 to 25 at the Stoneboro Fairgrounds. Admission is $5.
This year’s show will feature J.I. Case tractors and side shaft engines. The event includes demonstrations, food, vendors, tractor pulls, music, Sunday service and car cruise.
For information on signing up as a vendor, call 724-699-0005. For more details about the event, visit www.mercercountyantiquepower.com
STAGE AND THEATER
• The Guthrie Theatre in downtown Grove City is looking for actors and backstage crew members to participate in a murder mystery play. To sign up for auditions, email theguthrieplayers@zoominternet
