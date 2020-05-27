CANCELLATIONS
• The Victory Joint Alumni Banquet set for June 20 has been canceled due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 regulations. The school banquet is held every two years, and the next one is planned for June 18, 2022.
• The Big Butler Fair set for the week of July 3 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 social gathering restrictions. The 2021 fair is planned for July 2 to 10.
• Olde Town Grove City has canceled its annual Wine Walk because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was initially set for March 28, and had been rescheduled for July 18. Organizers expect to host the event in 2021.
• The Stoneboro Community Celebration Committee has canceled the community’s annual summer celebration because of the the COVID-19 pandemic. It was set for June 26 to 28, and the 2021 event is planned for June 25 to 27.
Committee members are hoping to organize a fireworks display for June 27 to thank everyone for their support. Spectators would stay at their homes or in their vehicles. More details will be announced at a later date.
• The annual Sandy Lake Community Fun Days scheduled for July 10 to 12 has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vendor fees and donations will be returned.
Organizers are looking at alternate plans, which will be updated on the event’s Facebook page. The 2021 event is set for July 9 to 11.
Info: Call committee members Andy Morris at 814-592-8954 or Patty Adamson at 724-992-0829.
ETC.
• Trinity Presbyterian Church in Mercer is teaming with volunteers from Let’s Make Masks to distribute free face masks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday, May 30, at Brandy Springs Park, state Route 158, Mercer.
Masks are limited to four per household, but those who need more can email their request to the church: trinitymercer@hotmail.com
All traffic will be one way with motorists entering the park at the north entrance near the community building and driving around the horseshoe road to pick up the masks near the south entrance.
FUNDRAISERS
• Armstrong is hosting the Breaking Bread Virtual 5K from May 20 to 30. Proceeds benefit local food pantries and soup kitchens in communities served by Armstrong. Run, walk, treadmill or bike at any location. Info: Visit armstrongonewire.com/BreakingBread
