CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS
• The Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce has announced these events and programs:
» The 39th annual Chamber Day Golf Scramble will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at Grove City Country Club. There will be lunch, dinner, golf and prizes, and there are sponsorship opportunities. Space is limited. The chamber is also collecting prize items like gift baskets and gift cards.
» The chamber has teamed up with County Market to offer #ISupportLocal, a social media campaign to support local businesses. Community members are asked to share the chamber’s social media posts, add their photos from local businesses, and comment on how they’re showing their support by using #ISupportLocal.
This campaign aims to help local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses are invited to participate by donating a gift valued at $25 or more. Prizes will be awarded, with County Market offering the grand prize.
The chamber office is located at 119 S. Broad St., Grove City. The staff is working 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays, and some of the work is being done remotely.
The office is open to the public 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; appointments are strongly encouraged. All visitors must wear a mask unless they have a health condition that prohibits use.
Info: Call the chamber at 724-458-6410, email info@shopgrovecity.com, or visit www.shopgrovecity.com or “Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce” on Facebook.
ETC.
• Tails of Hope, 2450 Hoezle Road, Hermitage, is holding a drive-thru pet food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 1, while supplies last.
This no-contact event, known as the Howl-n-Purr Grub Club, is meant to help pet parents who may be struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s made possible by funding from The Glenn and Jean Harnett Family Foundation.
From the safety of their car, pet parents can pop their trunk and receive one bag of kitten, cat, puppy or dog food. A second distribution is planned for Oct. 24.
If possible, pet parents are welcome to bring their cats and dogs for a photo.
Info: Visit “Tails of Hope PA” on Facebook or www.tailsofhopewpa.org
• The Grove City K9 Frisbee Toss and Fetch League meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays Aug. 4 through Sept. 1 at Hovis Auto and Truck Supply Distribution Center, Route 208, Springfield Township.
Cost is $20 for the season. All ages and ability levels are welcome. Info: Contact Billy Woodman, club captain, at bwoodman.2@gmail.com or visit www.tossandfetch.com
• Grove City Area Meals on Wheels is accepting new clients. Meals on Wheels provides nutritious meals to the aged, convalescent and handicapped individuals in the community. The meals are delivered directly to their homes by a friendly, caring volunteer. This lets clients live independentlyat home and is a safety net for those who live alone.
Hot meals are $4 each with the option to add a cold meal for an additional $2. Delivery locations include Grove City, Mercer, Leesburg, Slippery Rock and Harrisville. Sign up for long-term or temporary deliveries by calling 724-458-5371 or emailing gcamow@gmail.com
FARM MARKETS
• The Olde Town Grove City Farmers’ Market is held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through October at the Joseph D. Monteleone Youth Festival Park on South Broad Street in Grove City.
Info: Visit “Olde Town Grove City Farmers’ Market” on Facebook or oldetowngrovecity.com or call 724-458-0301.
• The Slippery Rock Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through October at Gateway Park in Slippery Rock.
Info: Visit “Slippery Rock Farmers Market” on Facebook or www.srfarmers.market or call 724-374-3276.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Slippery Rock Community Library hosts has reopened for in-person services. Adjusted hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Thursday. 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. is reserved for the elderly and immunocompromised patrons.
Maximum occupancy is 10 patrons. Call the library to schedule an appointment for extended hours. These programs and events are offered:
» The library is setting up “story walks” at Slippery Rock Community Park. A book is deconstructed – pages are placed on signs that are displayed along the walking trail for people to follow along.
The book for July is “Little Red Riding Hood.” August’s book is “Pete the Cat: Rocking in My School Shoes.”
» A kayak is being raffled off to benefit the library. The winner will be drawn July 30, and tickets are $5 each.
» Discount cards are being sold for $10 each. They are good through the end of the year and include special deals from local restaurants and businesses.
» The library has hidden its rubber duck collection around town. Queen Karen has lost her ducks, and Princess Tiffany needs help finding them. With help from a grownup, kids can walk around Slippery Rock to find the ducks, and complete several fun activities.
Slippery Rock Community Library is located at 465 N. Main St., Slippery Rock.
Info: Call 724-738-9179 or visit www.slipperyrocklibrary.com or “Slippery Rock Community Library” on Facebook.
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» Lynda Bortz has made a donated a quilt to raffle off for the library. Tickets are $1 each, or six for $5. The winning ticket will be drawn on Oct. 1.
» The summer reading virtual STEM/Maker Club with Mrs. Krenzer is for children and youth served by the library and surrounding communities. New material is posted online weekly. Contact the library to sign up.
» Register now for the library’s virtual summer reading program for kids up to age 17. This year’s theme is “Imagine Your Story.” The program ends Aug. 15. Visit the website or Facebook page for more details.
» Adult Summer Reading Book Bingo runs through Aug. 31. Participants must read books in the categories listed on bingo cards to earn a win. Turn in the cards by Aug. 31 to be entered into a prize drawing. Bingo cards can be downloaded on the library’s website.
» A virtual book fair is being held through Sept. 4. Visit https://bit.ly/3e4UR4i for more information.
» Social distancing outdoor storytime for ages 3 to 5 is at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at Hunter Farm Park on Greenwood Drive in Grove City, weather permitting. Space is limited to 15 children and registration is required.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Toys and games will not be available, seating is limited, appointments must be made for computer use, and the number of patrons will be limited.
Curbside pickup is available 3 to 6 p.m. Monday; 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. To place a curbside pickup order, call the library between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Info: Call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
• Lakeview Area Public Library hosts these events and programs:
» The library has resumed in-person operations; hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Patrons must wear masks and use hand sanitizer upon entry. Curbside service will still be available. Call the library or visit the website to reserve materials.
» The Summer Quest reading program is online this year, and there will be prizes. All ages are welcome to sign up by visiting lakeviewreads.readsquared.com or calling the library. The program ends Aug. 15.
Lakeview Area Public Library is at 3265 S. Main St., Sandy Lake.
Info: Call 724-376-4217, visit lakeviewarealibrary.org or check out “Lakeview Area Public Library” on Facebook.
• Mercer Area Library, 110 E. Venango St., Mercer, has reopened for limited services.
Adjusted hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays for in-person browsing only. The first hour Tuesday through Saturday is reserved for those who have a high risk of contracting COVID-19.
New hours start Aug. 1: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Occupancy is limited to 15 people. Wearing a mask in the library is required. Curbside pickup is available for those who are unable or do not wish to wear a mask .
All library materials must be returned in the outside book drop. Contact the circulation desk to renew an item.
» The library has free preschool story time at-home kits, while supplies. Select themed books from the children’s section and ask for a kit when you check out, or arrange a curbside pickup.
» The summer reading program for first grade through adults has been extended until Sept. 25. Children through sixth grade can win prizes; teens, Amazon gift cards and more; and adults, lottery tickets, spa kit, and gift cards.
Info: Call 724-662-4233, email mercerarealibrary@zoominternet.net or visit mercerarealibrary.org
MUSIC
• The Tri-County Country Music Association holds its summer picnic and an evening of music on Aug. 11 at the community park in Barkeyville. Setup starts around 3 p.m., and food is served at 4 p.m.
The event is open to the public. Attendees are asked to bring a picnic food to share. Table service, cold drinks and coffee will be available.
Music will be provided by The Shalico Family Band. Musicians and singers are welcome to join. Face masks are required.
REUNIONS
• The annual Lavina Williams Eakin and William John Eakin Family Reunion will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Clintonville Pavilion. Attendees are asked to bring a tureen to share and their own table service. Coffee and table coverings will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.