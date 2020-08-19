BLOOD DRIVE
• Vitalant and AHN Grove City are hosting a community blood drive from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 25, at the hospital’s education center. Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. Most medications are acceptable, and blood donations can be made every 56 days.
Those who donate at this event will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies for free. Pre-registration is required by calling Mona Philson at AHN Grove City at 724-450-7191 or by registering online at www.vitalant.org/AHN
Vitalant is the supplier for all blood products for patients at AHN Grove City.
COMMUNITY ASSISTANCE
• Jubilee Ministries International Nourishing Others Well-being Project along with the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania is sponsoring a drive-thru food giveaway for up to 1,500 families at noon today at Shenango Area High School, 2550 Ellwood Road, New Castle.
The organizations will be handing out boxes containing fresh milk and other dairy products, frozen meals, frozen meat, dry goods, bread, cheese and fresh produce, while supplies last. Volunteers will be loading the food into the vehicles.
Info: Visit www.jubileeministriesint.com www.cccwp.us
• Lakeview Area Helping Hands is hosting a free dairy product distribution from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Aug. 25, at the Stoneboro Fairgrounds, while supplies last. Anyone wishing to participate should enter through the main gate for the drive-thru event. The first 250 vehicles will receive boxes. This event is held in conjunction with Marburger Dairy and the USDA.
FUNDRAISERS
• The Harmony Museum Grill ‘n Chill Raffle is offering a grand prize of a $500 gift certificate to Herb Brittner’s Smokehouse plus a Steelers backpack cooler. Tickets are $5 each, or five for $20. The winner will be drawn Thursday.
Tickets can be purchased online at HarmonyMuseum.org or at the museum shop, 222 Mercer St., Harmony; and the smokehouse, 150 Magill Road, Zelienople. Proceeds support the museum, and each raffle entrant receives a free museum admission.
• The Grove City Rotary Club is hosting a drive-thru strawberry shortcake sale from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 29, at Mercer County State Bank, 712 W. Main St., Grove City. Proceeds benefit the community programs that the club supports.
• Lakeview Area Public Library, Sandy Lake, is having a bake sale from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 29, on the patio. Also happening that day is a Stoneboro Lions Club chicken dinner fundraiser across the street at the Sandy Lake Masonic Hall.
• The P.E.O. annual indoor yard sale has been rescheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 12, at Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 S. Broad st., Grove City. There will be household items, jewelry, glassware, crafts, seasonal decorations and books.
Breakfast, lunch, desserts and beverages will be sold. Proceeds will benefit scholarship programs.
Info: Visit peointernational.org
SPECIAL EVENT
• A drive-thru fair food sale will be held 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 4, 5 and 6 at the Stoneboro Fairgrounds. The Great Stoneboro Fair is not being held this year, and volunteer organizations that typically sell food at the fair have come together to host this event.
Vehicles can enter through the main gate on Route 62, where they will be given a map with a list of vendors and menu items. Servers will give the orders to motorists as they drive through.
Organizers ask everyone to observe social distancing guidelines. There will be fireworks at dusk on Sept. 6; they are being sponsored by several local business and individuals who also support the fair.
