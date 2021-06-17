CLASSES
• The Grove City Education Center for Adults will hold an open training for new volunteer literacy tutors from 9 a.m. to noon June 25 and July 2 at its Grove City office, 118 S. Center St. Participants can also attend online via Zoom.
Anyone wishing to help students studying for the GED in Grove City, Sharon or Greenville is encouraged to attend. There is no cost and all materials will be provided.
Info: Contact Edith Anderson at 724-458-7270 or eanderson.gceca@gmail.com
LIBRARY EVENTS
• The Grove City Community Library announces the following:
» The Monday Night Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m. June 21. This month’s book is “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes. The group will meet virtually via Zoom. If you need a copy of the book or would like to join, contact the library.
» Local Girl Scouts will give a presentation about Girl Scout opportunities at 3 p.m. June 21. They’ll also read an animal story and help kids make a toy to give to their pets or donate to a pet in need.
» Tickets can be purchased through July 30 for the American Girl Doll Raffle. This year’s prize package includes Kira, the 2021 Girl of the Year; a stuffed koala and kangaroo with rescue pouches; both Kira books; and a crystal koala pendant. Tickets are $1 each, or six for $5.
Buy tickets at the library during regular hours, or through curbside pickup. The winning ticket will be announced July 30.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St., Grove City. It is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Starting June 12, it will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
PROGRAM
• Dr. Laurie Carter will deliver the keynote address during the 19th Annual Juneteenth Celebration at 11 a.m. June 18 sponsored by Clarion University and Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry.
The event will be held via Zoom; all are welcome to join by visiting clarion.zoom.us/j/94212427594
Carter is a 1986 graduate of Clarion University and is president of Shippensburg University. Her presentation is titled “Don’t Get Weary.”
The Episcopal Diocese of Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania will join the celebration. Presiding Bishop Curry of the Episcopal Church in the United States of America, will provide a brief recorded message.
Juneteenth began in Texas. Although the Emancipation Proclamation was issued Jan. 1, 1863, slaves in Texas didn’t receive word until two-and-a-half years later, June 19, 1865, that they were free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.