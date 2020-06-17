CANCELLATIONS
• The Lakeview High School reunion for the classes of 1955 through 2020 has been rescheduled for July 9, 2021. The reunion for the class of 1961 has been rescheduled for July 10, 2021.
• The Slippery Rock Community Library has canceled this year’s Slippery Rock Con, which was set for Oct. 23 to 25 at Camp Bucoco.
Organizers said it is difficult to predict what kinds of health and social distancing guidelines may still be in place come October. Follow the Facebook pages for the library and convention for updates.
• Leesburg ECO Presbyterian Church has canceled its annual Touch A Truck event, scheduled for Saturday, due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Event organizers said a need for safety forced the cancellation. Last year’s event attracted almost 800 children, and more than 1,000 guests were expected this year to get up close and climb on the “things that go,” provided by some 50 exhibitors.
For more information, and to see about scheduling for the event in 2021, check out the “Touch A Truck” link on the church’s website, www.leesburgecochurch.org.
FUNDRAISERS
• The annual Guernsey Ice Cream Supper will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, at the Mercer County 4-H Park in Coolspring Township, rain or shine. Because of COVID-19, the food will not be consumed on-site. Orders will be to-go only with drive-through and curbside service.
Half-gallon containers are $7. Pints are for $4 and must be pre-ordered. Pre-ordering is strongly recommended for all ice cream sales.
The deadline for pre-orders is 9 p.m. June 26. Send an email to guernseyicecream@gmail.com with your full name, phone number, and order, and you’ll receive details about how to make a payment.
Proceeds benefit youth members and the local 4-H program.
Info: Visit “Guernsey Ice Cream Supper” on Facebook.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Slippery Rock Community Library, 465 N. Main St., Slippery Rock, has reopened for in-person services. Adjusted hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Thursday. 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. is reserved for the elderly and immunocompromised patrons.
Maximum occupancy is 10 patrons. Call the library to schedule an appointment for extended hours.
Info: Call 724-738-9179 or visit www.slipperyrocklibrary.com
• Grove City Community Library, 125 W. Main St., Grove City, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday starting July 6. The occupancy limit will be 40 people.
Curbside pickup is available 3 to 6 p.m. Monday; 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Virtual programs are available including these events:
» Register now for the library’s virtual summer reading program for kids up to age 17. This year’s theme is “Imagine Your Story.” The program ends Aug. 15. Visit the website or Facebook page for more details.
» Adult Summer Reading Book Bingo runs through Aug. 31. Participants must read books in the categories listed on bingo cards to earn a win. Turn in the cards by Aug. 31 to be entered into a prize drawing. Bingo cards can be downloaded on the library’s website.
» A virtual book fair is being held through Sept. 4. Visit https://bit.ly/3e4UR4i for more information.
» Social distancing outdoor storytime for ages 3 to 5 is at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at Hunter Farm Park on Greenwood Drive in Grove City, weather permitting. Space is limited to 15 children, and registration is required.
» All returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before they’re available again. This is in line with measures recommended by the Institute of Museum and Library Services to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Patrons will not be assessed overdue fines for the 72 hours.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
• Lakeview Area Public Library, 3265 S. Main St., resumes in-person operations on June 23. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Patrons must wear masks and use hand sanitizer upon entry.
Curbside service will still be available. Call the library or visit the website to reserve materials. These programs and events are scheduled:
» Local author Daisy Townsend will visit the library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26 with the third book in her series, “Sarah’s Legacy Tested.” It will be available for purchase. Those who pre-ordered the book can pick it up.
» The library’s benefit auction is set for 5 p.m. July 10 at the Stoneborbo Fire Hall. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Auctioneer is Darlene Bullock of Bullock’s Bid ‘N Buy. A list of items can be found online at auctionzip.com
Info: Call 724-376-4217, visit lakeviewarealibrary.org or check out “Lakeview Area Public Library” on Facebook.
• Mercer Area Library, 110 E. Venango St., Mercer, will reopen to the public for limited services on Thursday, June 18.
Adjusted hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays for in-person browsing only. The first hour Tuesday through Saturday is reserved for those who have a high risk of contracting COVID-19.
Occupancy is limited to 15 people. Wearing a mask in the library is required. Curbside pickup is available for those who are unable or do not wish to wear a mask.
All library materials must be returned in the outside book drop. Contact the circulation desk to renew an item.
For more information, call 724-662-4233, email mercerarealibrary@zoominternet.net or visit mercerarealibrary.org
PROGRAMS
• Clarion University hosts its 18th annual Juneteenth celebration at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, via Zoom video. Visit clarion.zoom.us/j/91016621615; the meeting ID is 910-1662-1615.
Dr. Anna Jo (Montana) Paul, a Clarion native and 1969 graduate of the university, will be the guest speaker. Her presentation “Strange Fruit” will focus on her research into plays that women wrote about lynching.
The plays are found in the book “Strange Fruit: Plays on Lynching by American Women” by Kathy A. Perkins and Dr. Judith L. Stephens. Perkins and Stephens will join Paul for a question-and-answer session.
Juneteenth began in Texas. Although the Emancipation Proclamation was issued Jan. 1, 1863, slaves in Texas didn’t receive word until two-and-a-half years later, June 19, 1865, that they were free.
In 2019, Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law a bill declaring June 19 as Juneteenth National Freedom Day in Pennsylvania.
REUNIONS
• The 100th annual Isaac Anderson and Lydia Warner Reunion will be held at noon Aug. 15 in the Highland Shelter at Grove City Memorial Park. The reunion was initially planned for this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.