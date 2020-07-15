Cancellations
• Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 3MJC and Jennings Environmental Education Center have cancelled the annual Celebrate the Bloom festival that had been set for July 25. They will continue to look for other ways to highlight the prairie and support the vendors that would have attended.
• The 100th annual Isaac Anderson and Lydia Warner Reunion that was set for Aug. 15 at Grove City Memorial Park has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The reunion is being planned for June 2021.
Chamber of commerce
• The Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce has announced these events and programs:
» A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at noon July 23 at KrateSoft LLC, 156 S. Broad St., Grove City. Social distancing will be observed, and masks will be required for those who are able to wear them. RSVP by contacting the chamber office.
» The 39th annual Chamber Day Golf Scramble will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at Grove City Country Club. There will be lunch, dinner, golf and prizes, and there are sponsorship opportunities. Space is limited, so register as soon as possible. The chamber is also collecting prize items like gift baskets and gift cards.
» The chamber has teamed up with County Market to offer #ISupportLocal, a social media campaign to support local businesses. Community members are asked to share the chamber’s social media posts, add their photos from local businesses, and comment on how they’re showing their support by using #ISupportLocal.
This campaign aims to help local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses are invited to participate by donating a gift valued at $25 or more. Prizes will be awarded, with County Market offering the grand prize.
The chamber office is located at 119 S. Broad St., Grove City. The staff is working 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays, and some of the work is being done remotely.
The office is open to the public 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; appointments are strongly encouraged. All visitors to the chamber office must wear a mask unless they have a health condition that prohibits use.
Info: Call the chamber at 724-458-6410, email info@shopgrovecity.com, or visit www.shopgrovecity.com or “Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce” on Facebook.
