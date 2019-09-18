THINGS TO DO
BUS TRIP
• The Volant Lions Club is hosting a bus trip to the The Meadows Racetrack and Casino on Wednesday. The Anderson motor coach leaves Grove City Aldi at 8 a.m., and returns at 6 p.m. Cost is $35 per person; includes $25 of free play.
RSVP by calling Larry Warner at 724-699-4375.
FAIRS AND FESTIVALS
• WaterFire Sharon will be held from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday in downtown Sharon. Enjoy art, music, food, vendors, children’s activities, a history walk, and the lighting of the bonfires on the Shenango River at dusk.
Info: Visit www.waterfiresharonpa.org
• The Krepps Covered Bridge Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in Mt. Pleasant Township, Washington County. The bridge is at Waterdam and Covered Bridge roads near Hickory, Pa. The GPS address is “1 Covered Bridge Road, McDonald, Pa.”
The festival includes antique tractors, church service, car show, live entertainment, Civil War re-enactors, vendors, children’s activities, food, and more.
Info: Call 724-288-5033.
FUNDRAISER
• Hope Through Sports is hosting a cornhole tournament from noon to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at MLH Distillery, 107 Breckenridge St., Unit 2, Grove City. There will be drinks, food, a beef raffle and Chinese auction. Proceeds benefit local children and young adults with physical and cognitive disabilities who wish to participate in adaptive sports.
Info and registration: Visit “Hope Through Sports” on Facebook.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» Bookworm Babies for ages 18 months to three years is held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays. An adult must stay with a child, and there will be some interaction between the child and adult.
» The American Girl Club meets at 3:30 p.m. today. Girls in grades one through five are invited to enjoy activities, crafts, food, history and more. Bring a doll of choice. There will be 15 minutes of free play at the end of the meeting. Meet Blaire Wilson at the next meeting.
» Adult computer classes about Microsoft Excel 2013 are held 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursdays Sept. 19 and 26.
» The Sci-Fi Book Club for ages 18 and up meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday. This month’s book is “Watchmen” by Alen Moore. Copies are available at the front desk.
» Cooking the Books meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday. This month’s book is “Big Bad Breakfast” by John Currence. Choose a recipe from the book to make and share with the group. Free photocopies are available at the library.
» The Graphic Novel Book Club for grades four through seven meets at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Bring a favorite superhero graphic novel to share.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
MEETING
• Grove City Elementary PTO holds its first meeting of the 2019-20 school year at 6 p.m. Thursday in the cafeteria at Hillview Elementary School. There will be updates from the principals, and an opportunity for families to learn about PTO events and what’s happening at the schools.
Each elementary family that attends the meeting will have a chance to win four, one-day passes to Fair Haven Farms.
Info: Visit “Grove City Area School District PTO” on Facebook, or email grovecitypto@gmail.com
OUTDOORS
• Join a park naturalist at McConnell’s Mill State Park, Portersville, from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday for “Owl Prowl.” Meet at the Kildoo Pavilion. Learn about the owls that prowl the night woods. Bring a flashlight and dress for the weather.
SUPPORT GROUP
• Aiding with Aging, a new support group for families caring for adults with intellectual disabilities, holds its first meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Diversified Family Services, 5454 E. State St., Hermitage. Use the rear entrance; parking is available in the back and side of the building, which has a wheelchair entry.
The goal of this group is to create a supportive network of resources for caregivers, and to provide a sense of community.
Info: Call Jan at 724-813-2413 or Bill at 724-301-7584. Reservations are appreciated by emailing puhakio@hotmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.