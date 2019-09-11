THINGS TO DO
BUS TRIPS
• The Volant Lions Club is hosting a bus trip to the The Meadows Racetrack and Casino on Sept. 25. The Anderson motor coach leaves Grove City Aldi at 8 a.m., and returns at 6 p.m. Cost is $35 per person; includes $25 of free play.
RSVP by calling Larry Warner at 724-699-4375.
CLASSES
• Join Munnell Run Farm and guest artisan Brandon Cowie, owner of Outland Studios, for a series of three painting workshops held in the education building at the Farm, 753 Greenville Road, Coolspring Township. Classes are set for 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, and Nov. 14.
Cost is $30 per class; visit munnellrunfarm.org to see examples. All materials are provided.
Register by the Friday before each class by calling 724-662-2242.
CONCERTS
• The Guthrie Theatre in Grove City is openings its inaugural live season Friday with a concert by I Am They, which is kicking off its “Trial and Triumph” tour. The show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are $20.
Info: Visit theguthrie.org/live-shows
• Disney and The Boys perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Slippery Rock University Union. Will and Anthony Nunziata perform favorite Disney songs, many from the songwriting team of the Sherman Brothers — or as Walt called them — “the boys.”
This new multimedia concert event includes exclusive rare footage from the Disney archives as Will and Anthony sing fresh takes on the classic songs from “Mary Poppins,” “The Lion King,” “Aladdin,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Bedknobs & Broomsticks,” and more.
Info and tickets: Visit www.sru.edu/pas or call 724-738-2616.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» Adult computer classes about Microsoft Excel 2013 are held 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursdays Sept. 12, 19 and 26.
» The Make a Difference Knitting and Crochet Group meets at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. This casual group is open to everyone. Members are working on afghans, washcloths, socks, and more for Mercer County AWARE and Three Rivers Hospice.
» The Brown Bag Book Club for grades three through six meets at 5:30 p.m. Friday. This month’s book is the first installment of “Treasure Hunters” by James Patterson. Bring a supper to eat while discussing the book. Contact Miss Heather for a copy of the book.
» The Monday Night Book Club for ages 18 and up meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday. This month’s book is “I Am Malala” by Malala Yousafzai. Copies are available at the front desk.
» The Mystery Lovers’ Book Club for ages 18 and up meets at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. This month’s book is “Murder Is Binding” by Lorna Barrett. Copies are available at the front desk.
» The American Girl Club meets at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Girls in grades one through five are invited to enjoy activities, crafts, food, history and more. Bring a doll of choice. There will be 15 minutes of free play at the end of the meeting. Meet Blaire Wilson at the next meeting.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
• Mercer Area Library hosts these programs and events:
» A computer class about the basics of Microsoft Word will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Call the library to register.
» The Pinterest Hits Group meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Come and share crafting tips or try a new project. Supplies are donated by Always In Blossom. Guests are welcome to bring supplies and tools.
Mercer Area Library is at 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. It is open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 724-662-4233, email mercerarealibrary@zoominternet.net or visit mercerarealibrary.org
OUTDOORS
• Jennings Environmental Education Center, Brady Township, invites families to become “nature detectives” with a program about trees set for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Collect clues to figure out what is affecting the trees at the park. This is designed for ages 6 and older. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Participants should dress for the spending time outside.
Register by Thursday by visiting events.dcnr.pa.gov or by calling 724-794-6011.
