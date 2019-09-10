Samuel "Sam" Lee, 85, formerly of Howland Township, Warren, Ohio. Calling hours: From 3 to 7 p.m. Friday (9-6-19) at the SMITH FUNERAL HOME, in the village of Leesburg, 1778 Perry Highway, Volant. Service: Celebration of Life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday (9-7-19) at the funeral home, …