• Rend Collective, the northern Irish folk-rock worship band and missional collective. performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, in the arena at Grove City College.
Info: Visit premiereproductions.com
• Principle 8 Ministries hosts the Concert of Hope from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Joseph D. Monteleone Youth Festival Park in Olde Town Grove City. Rain venue is Sweet Jeanie’s. Featured performers are a.f.c., and Damon Covert and The Miraculous Catch of Fish. Admission is free.
• Cellos in Harmony will be held Sept. 13 to 15 in Harmony. Eugene Friesen performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Harmony Underground. A creative cello workshop with Friesen and Cello Fury will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, followed by a 7 p.m. concert at the Historic Harmonist Barn with Friesen, Fury and New Friends.
Friesen performs again at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Mennonite Meeting House.
These events are sponsored by the Harmony Museum with the support of its Ruch Memorial Music Fund.
Info: Visit harmonymuseum.org or call 724-452-7341.
• Sandy Lake Wesleyan Church, 3096 Sandy Lake Grove City Road, Sandy Lake, hosts the free Music by the Lake at 6 p.m. the first Saturday of the month in the Family Life Center. There will be gospel, country and contemporary music.
Info: Call Jim Hanna at 814-673-4371 or Harold Surrena at 724-636-1549.
FUNDRAISERS
• Several fundraisers are being held for Adam Gregory of Sandy Lake and his family, which includes his wife and their 18-month-old daughter. Adam, who worked as a part-time mail carrier, is living with Ehlers-Danlos Symdrome – type IV vascular. He was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital on Aug. 11 after suffering an aneurysm, and he has since had four surgeries.
Sudden aggressiveness of the condition has prevented further treatments. Adam will remain at home under hospice care to spend time with his family. Accounts through GoFundMe and PayPal have been set up to help with expenses related to his care.
Two events have been scheduled: A buffet from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Pizza Hut, 136 Atlantic Ave., Franklin; and a ham dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Polk Firehall, 710 Main St., Polk.
The family is also selling Daffin’s candy bars, raffle tickets, and T-shirts.
Info: Call 814-437-5380.
• Grace Harvest (Church of God of Prophecy), 2396 Leesburg Grove City Road, Springfield Township, holds a stuffed pork chop dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Cost is $10 for adults, and $5 for ages 5 to 12. Meal includes mashed potatoes, vegetable, cole slaw, drink and dessert.
For take-out and delivery, call 724-734-1171.
ETC.
• State reps. Marci Mustello, R-Butler, and Tedd Nesbit, R-Butler/Mercer, are hosting a document-shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon today, Sept. 7, at Crossfire Church, 1802 Main St. Ext., Butler. Area residents can bring documents that contain personal or sensitive information to be shredded to help protect against identity theft.
• At Grove City College, prospective students can have it their way on Made-to-Order Mondays, a personalized admissions office initiative.
High school students can tailor their campus visits to their priorities – academic, athletic or anything else that they are interested in – and get the rundown on everything they’ll need or want to know about the college.
The first session will be Sept. 9. Additional dates are: Nov. 11, Jan. 27, Feb. 17 and March 16.
To learn more or register, call 724-458-2100 or email the Office of Admissions at visit@gcc.edu
• Westminster College, New Wilmington, hosts its annual Family Day celebration starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in Orr Lobby. Families of current students are invited to spend the day on campus for a variety of events and activities.
Reservations are required by Monday, Sept. 9, by calling 724-946-7354 or visiting www.westminster.edu/familyday
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Slippery Rock Community Library hosts these programs and events:
» The Books and Brews group meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at North Country Brewing Co.
» Therapy dogs visit the library from 11 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of the month for Paws to Read. The program gives children ages 5 and up a chance to read to dogs, which helps improve reading skills.
» Story time is held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the library, and Thursday at the Harrisville borough building.
» Digital skills workshops on various topics are held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Slippery Rock Community Library is at 465 N. Main St., Slippery Rock. New expanded hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Info: Call 724-738-9179 or visit www.slipperyrocklibrary.com
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» The Grove City Writers’ Group for ages 18 and up meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9.
» The Junior Writers’ Club for grades four through six meets at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. All materials are provided; remember to bring your notebooks.
» The Girls’ Night Out Bad Moms Pajama Potluck for ages 21 and up will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Bring a dish to share and BYOB. Put on your pajamas and grab your pillow to watch “Bad Moms.”
» Chess Club for grades one and up meets at 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
» Bookworm Babies runs from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 9. This is for ages 18 months to 3 years, and advance registration is required. An adult must stay with the child, and some activities require interaction between the child and adult.
» Pokémon Club for grades one and up meets at 10 a.m. Saturdays starting today, Sept. 7. Bring your cards and a friend.
» The Lego Club for grades one and up meets at 3:30 p.m. Mondays starting Sept. 9.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Info: 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
• Mercer Area Library hosts these programs and events:
» The Friends of the Library meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. They will be discussing fall events, including a volunteer workday on the library grounds at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
» Free professional math tutoring for junior and senior high school students will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Register by the Thursday before each session. Students must have their own library card. If a students registers and does not show up, their account will be charged $5 to offset the cost of tutoring.
» Preschool Storytime is held at 10 a.m. Thursdays. There are theme-based stories and crafts followed by an hour of free play with fun and educational toys.
Mercer Area Library is at 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. It is open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 724-662-4233, email mercerarealibrary@zoominternet.net or visit mercerarealibrary.org
PROGRAMS
• The Mercer County Historical Society hosts its Civil War Roundtable on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 119 S. Pitt St., Mercer. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the program runs from 7 to 9 p.m. James Carnes will give a presentation about the Battle of First Bull Run.
Info: Call 724-662-3490, email info@mchspa.org or visit www.mchspa.org
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Aiding with Aging, a new support group for families caring for adults with intellectual disabilities, holds its first meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Diversified Family Services, 5454 E. State St., Hermitage. Use the rear entrance; parking is available in the back and side of the building, which has a wheelchair entry.
The goal of this group is to create a supportive network of resources for caregivers, and to provide a sense of community.
Info: Call Jan at 724-813-2413 or Bill at 724-301-7584. Reservations are appreciated by emailing puhakio@hotmail.com
