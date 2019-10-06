THINGS TO DO
ETC.
• Clarion University invites the community to the opening of its new National Fitness Court, located outside of Gemmell Recreation Center. Launch parties featuring events, challenges and giveaways, while supplies last, are planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2. The ribbon cutting will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 2.
Clarion was awarded a $30,000 NFC Fitness Grant to build the outdoor fitness court as part of the national 2019 Healthy College Campaign. Clarion is one of 20 schools in the country – and the first in Pennsylvania – to receive the grant and the invitation to join NFC’s pilot Collegiate Fitness Campaign.
The open-air court will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to staff, students and the community. It is free to use; no membership or university affiliation is required.
FESTIVAL
• The Olde Town Grove City Grove Fest will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, along South Broad Street. The event is held in conjunction with Grove City College homecoming festivities and kicks off after the homecoming parade, which starts at 11 a.m.
Grove Fest includes music, chalk artists, children’s activities, food, vendors, and more. The Guthrie Theatre is holding a talent show with check-in starting at 7 a.m. For more info about Grove Fest, call the Olde Town Grove City office at 724-458-0301, visit www.oldetowngrovecity.com or check out “Olde Town Grove City” on Facebook.
Also, the annual community yard sale will be set up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grove City Memorial Park. Spots in the grass are free; call 724-748-6166 to reserve a spot in a pavilion for a $10 refundable deposit.
FALL FUN
• The Stoneboro Garden Club will host Scarecrows in the Park through Sunday, Sept. 29. The group also hosts Autumn in the Park from noon to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 29. There will be a Chinese auction, pony cart rides, children’s games, lunch, baked goods, music, a duck race, and raffle. Admission is free.
FUNDRAISERS
• Armstrong has kicked off the second annual Avenge Hunger Month food drive to provide food and other resources to community food pantries. As part of their ongoing Breaking Bread initiative, donations can be dropped off at local Armstrong stores throughout the month of September, which is National Hunger Action Month.
Armstrong’s goal is to collect 60,000 pounds of food. Armstrong employees will also volunteer at local food pantries to help with the mission to feed the hungry. Studies show that hunger exists in every county in America and one in five children is at risk of hunger.
The local Armstrong office is located at 123 Industrial Drive, Grove City. Food donations can be dropped off through Oct. 4 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays.
HEALTH AND WELLNESS
• Disability Options Network will launch a new wellness program for people with disabilities. An informational meet and greet will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 831 Harrison St., New Castle. Refreshments will be served; RSVP as soon as possible by contacting Dusty Costa, wellness coordinator for Disability Options Network, at 724-652-5144, ext. 163, or by email at dcosta@disabilityoptionsnetwork.org
This group will meet weekly and explore the eight dimensions of wellness, which include a look inside emotional, financial, social, spiritual, occupational, physical, intellectual, and environmental wellness. Each session will focus on one dimension with discussion, activities and peer support.
Disability Options Network is the federally-funded center for independent living that serves Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Mercer and Westmoreland counties and supports people with disabilities to live as independently as they choose.
• Penn State Extension will offer a group-based strength-training program for inactive to moderately active adults aged 40 and older. “LIFT,” which stands for “Lifelong Improvements through Fitness Together,” will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays Oct. 3 through Dec. 5 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Market St., Mercer.
Participants are asked to arrive at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 to complete the registration packet. The program aims to improve functional fitness, the ability to perform daily living activities with ease, and healthier eating habits.
Strength training offers physical, mental and emotional benefits including increased muscle mass and strength; improved bone density; reduced risk for osteoporosis and related fractures; reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, depression and obesity; and improved self-confidence, sleep and vitality.
Cost of the program is $60. Some insurance policies may reimburse participants with 80 percent or better attendance; those attending should check with their insurance provider for more information.
Register by Tuesday, Oct. 1, by visiting extension.psu.edu/lift or calling 1-877-345-0691 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m weekdays.
Info: Call 724-662-3141 or email MercerExt@psu.edu
PROGRAM
• The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Isaac Eaton Camp 504, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, in the social hall of the Helen Black Miller Memorial Chapel next to the Mercer County Historical Society headquarters, 119 S. Pitt St., Mercer.
Info: Call 724-662-3490, email info@mchspa.org or visit www.mchspa.org
SENIOR CITIZENS
• State Rep. Parke Wentling, R-Crawford/Erie/Lawrence/Mercer, is hosting his fifth annual senior expo from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. John the Evangelist Parish Center, 1001 Main St. East, Girard, Pa.
There will be information about programs and services, vendors, and several health screenings. Vaccines for the flu, pneumonia, hepatitis B, shingles and Tdap will be available – bring your Medicare and insurance information. Info: Call 1-855-249-2427.
VOLUNTEER
• The Grove City Education Center for Adults is holding training sessions for volunteer literacy tutors from 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays Oct. 4 and 11 at its Grove City office, 118 S. Center St. Volunteers are needed to help students study for the GED. There is no cost, and all materials are provided. Info: Contact Edith Anderson at 724-458-7270 or eanderson.gceca@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.