• The PEO annual indoor yard sale has been rescheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 10, 2021, at Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 S. Broad St., Grove City.
There will be household items, jewelry, glassware, seasonal decorations and books.
Breakfast, lunch, desserts and beverages will be sold. Proceeds will benefit scholarship programs.
For more info: visit peointernational.org
HOME CANNING
• Have your dial gauge pressure canner checked by the Mercer County Extension Office to make sure it’s accurate and ready for canning season. Drop off your canner lid with gauge between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sept. 14 at the office, 463 N. Perry Highway, Coolspring Township.
There will be a drop-off bin at the side door next to the greenhouse. Include your name and phone number inside the lid. The lids and test results will be available for pickup between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sept. 21. If you need to make alternate drop-off arrangements, call 724-662-3141. There is no charge.
CLASSES
• The Grove City Education Center for Adults is offering online GED instruction and face-to-face classes at several sites. Virtual sessions include math from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays; science from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays; and social studies from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Face-to-face classes are available in Grove City, Sharon and Greenville:
» Grove City hours are 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
» Sharon sessions are 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and 9 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays.
» Greenville classes are 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Students can enroll at any time; pre-registration is required, as social distancing dictates maximum occupancy in classrooms. Volunteer tutors and classroom aides are also needed.
For information, contact Sandy Marwick at 724-458-7270 or gcedcenter@gmail.com. GCECA is a nonprofit agency that operates in partnership with the Butler County Community College Adult Literacy program with support from the Grove City Area United Way.
FUNDRAISERS
• Stoneboro Presbyterian Church will be making Helen’s Heavenly Donuts on Sept. 10. They can be picked up from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Flavors are vanilla iced, chocolate iced, maple iced, powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar and mixed. Cost is $7. Orders can be made in advance by calling 724-376-2206.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Most programming at the Grove City Community Library will be done virtually. Follow the library’s website, Facebook page and Miss Heather’s Facebook page for the latest information. These events have been announced:
» The library staff is hosting a used book sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Monteleone Pavilion at Grove City Memorial Park. Books are $5 a bag, and DVDs and CDs are $2 each. Bags will be provided. There will be a basket raffle and refreshments.
» Patrons can access hundreds of free online resources with their library card by visiting lamb.overdrive.com
» The Make a Difference Knitting and Crochet Group meets at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Highland Pavilion at Grove City Memorial Park. This casual group is open to all ages and abilities. Members have been working on afghans, washcloths, socks and more for Mercer County AWARE.
» Appointments can be made for one-on-one technology help with computers, the internet, smartphone and more. Bring log-in and password information If you are bringing a device, make sure to have all necessary parts like power cords and cables. The library is unable to help with computer viruses, performance issues or hardware maintenance.
» The library is hosting a Harry Potter online cooking club for kids via Facebook. For more information, call the library or email youthservices@grovecitypalibrary.org
» The Monday Night Virtual Book Club will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14. This month’s book is “Daisy Fay and the Miracle Man” by Fanny Flagg. Contact the library to receive a Zoom invitation.
» Lynda Bortz has made a donated a quilt to raffle off for the library. Tickets are $1 each, or six for $5. The winning ticket will be drawn on Oct. 1.
» Fall story time for ages 3 to 6 will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 15 in the basement of Tower Presbyterian Church, Grove City. Registration is required, and participants must wear face masks and maintain social distancing.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The first hour each day is reserved for the most vulnerable population.
Toys and games will not be available, seating is limited, appointments must be made for computer use, the number of patrons will be limited, and curbside pickup is available by appointment.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
MEETINGS
• Hempfield retired teachers will meet at noon Sept. 11 at Talbot’s Taproom and Terrace, 787 Mercer-Grove City Road, Findley Township. Spouses are welcome.
• Friends of the Mercer Library meets at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 9, at the library. Please wear a face mask. The group will discuss the upcoming book sale, which is set for Oct. 15 to 17 at the Brandy Springs Community Building.
Volunteers are needed to help with the book sale.
