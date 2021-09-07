THINGS TO DO
BLOOD DRIVES
• The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood and kick off the fall season with a blood or platelet donation. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially as COVID-19 are on the rise.
Donors who give in September will receive a coupon via email for a free haircut from Sport Clips Haircuts. The coupon is valid through Nov. 30, at participating locations.
Make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Opportunities include:
» 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Sharon Regional School of Nursing, 740 E. State St., Sharon.
» 1 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at Slippery Rock Fire Hall, 162 Elm St., Slippery Rock.
FOOD
• Stoneboro Presbyterian Church will be making doughnuts on Thursday Sept. Pick up at church from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.. Flavors include vanilla, chocolate, maple iced, powdered, cinnamon sugar and mixed.
The cost is $7 per dozen. Order by calling 724-376-2206
CLASSES
• Collage Coffee and Art House, 221 S. Broad St., Grove City, hosts kids’ craft classes for ages 5 and up at 10 a.m. on Saturdays. There are no classes on Sept. 18 and 25. The fee is $5.
Register online at www.collage.coffee/crafts-at-collage
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Mercer Area Library offers these programs and services:
» Preschool Story Time is at 10 a.m. Thursdays. There’s a different theme each week along with crafts. Call the library to register.
» Preschool Free Play is at 10:45 a.m. Thursdays. Parents and guardians must supervise.
» A computer class about the basics of Microsoft Word will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 15. Call the library to register.
Mercer Area Library is at 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. It is open 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 724-662-4233, email mercerarealibrary@zoominternet.net or visit mercerarealibrary.org or “Mercer Area Library” on Facebook.
MUSIC
• Tri-County Country Music Association meets on Sept. 14 at Barkeyville Community Park, which is behind the borough building on Route 8. Set up is at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m.
Musicians and singers are welcome. The Shalico Band will be playing country and oldies. This month’s menu features picnic foods; bring a favorite dish to share. Coffee, water and pop will be available. There is a shelter, but attendees can bring their own chairs.
The event is smoke-free, handicap-accessible and open to the public. Donations are $5 at the door.
