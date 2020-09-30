THINGS TO DO
BLOOD DRIVES
• The American Red Cross encourages donors to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now to help ensure coronavirus patients and others who depend on transfusions have needed blood products this fall.
Plasma from whole blood and platelet donations made through the American Red Cross that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.
Donors must make appointments, wear face masks and practice social distancing. All blood types are needed. Donors are asked to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license, or two other forms of identification. Donors must be at least 17, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in generally good health.
The Red Cross is giving away five $1,000 Amazon gift cards to people who donate in October. Those who donate by the end of September will receive a Sport Clips coupon for a free haircut.
Make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Opportunities include:
» Noon to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage.
» 1 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Slippery Rock United Methodist Church, 130 Franklin St., Slippery Rock.
» 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at Clarks Mills United Methodist Church, 3813 Hadley Road, Clarks Mills.
» Noon to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage.
CONCERTS
• Electric and acoustic guitarist Max Schang brings his two bands to Lincoln Hall in Foxburg at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3. Sweet Atmosphere will perform gypsy jazz in the style of Django Reinhardt with Clint Hoover on harmonica and Jim Spears on bass, then Trio of Blues with Steve McMurray on drums will offer Chicago blues, boogie and rock.
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts asks patrons to sign a waiver upon entrance, and their temperatures will be taken. Masks are required, and hand sanitizer will be available.
Seating is limited to 55 people, so reservations are recommended. Tickets are $25 for adults, and $5 for students.
Info: Visit www.alleghenyriverstone.org or call 724-659-3153.
CONTESTS
• Slippery Rock Community Library is hosting a scarecrow contest Oct. 3 to 31 at the library. It is open to individuals, businesses, organizations and clubs. Entry fee is $10, which benefits the library.
Voting will take place Oct. 5 to 31 on Facebook, the library’s website and in person. Info: Call 724-738-9179.
• The Penn State Berkey Creamery is hosting Fantasy Flavor League, an online contest where fans vote for their favorite ice cream flavors.
Through Nov. 7, people can visit creamery.psu.edu/fantasy-flavor-league to vote for their favorite “game day” pint flavor. Voting takes place from 9 a.m. Tuesdays through noon Fridays. A winner will be announced at the end of each week.
The contest ends with the naming of a fantasy football team of pint flavors. Online orders of the winning flavor will be discounted by $1 per pint the week after its win. Everyone who votes will receive a 10 percent off code for online orders.
Participants will also be entered to win a $25 creamery gift card each week they vote.
CRAFT SHOW
• Grace Harvest Church on Route 208 in Springfield Township is holding a craft show and yard sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 and 10. There will be Amish donuts; soup and sandwiches for $2 each; and quarts of soup for $5. Reserve a spot for $10.
Info: Call 724-734-1171.
SEMINARS
• Pastors and lay leaders are invited to the Better Together seminar for recovery community connection from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, outside the ROLM Conference Center, 131 Kidds Mill Road, Delaware Township.
There will be lunch, concept overview, and explanation of staffing and curriculum funding. A $5 donation is requested.
Register by calling 814-282-9358 or emailing benzimmer8459@gmail.com
LECTURES
• Dr. Karen Resendes, a Westminster College associate professor of biology, will present the 2020-21 Henderson Lecture at 6 p.m. Oct. 7, in the Will W. Orr Auditorium on Westminster’s campus.
“Basic Cell Biology Research as the Groundwork for Cancer Therapy” will focus on cellular mechanisms that contribute to cancer development and how basic research in molecular function is a critical step in understanding cancer and developing treatments.
Each year, Westminster faculty members may nominate themselves or others to receive the lectureship, which includes a stipend to support a specific research project. A faculty committee chooses the winner.
The event is free and open to the public, although there will be a 25-person limit due to Pennsylvania’s guidelines on indoor gatherings. Anyone interested in attending the in-person lecture must submit a reservation request to Gabriella Budai at budaig@westminster.edu no later than Oct. 2. All others will be able to watch the lecture live on www.wcnlive.com and afterward at vimeo.com/wcn247/videos
OUTDOORS
• McConnells Mill, Portersville, hosts Salamander Safari from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Meet at the Hells Hollow Trail parking lot. Explore Hell Run Creek for salamanders and other critters. Dress for the weather, bring water and wear sturdy shoes.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed; bring a face mask or covering. Register by calling 724-368-8811.
• Moraine State Park hosts the Muddy Creek Oil Field Living History Exhibit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3. The site is located just beyond the State Parks Region 2 office, 195 Park Road, Prospect, weather permitting.
The exhibit is an award-winning restoration site of an antique oil well. The Bessemer Gas Engine and Marshall-Barr No. 19 oil well equipment is restored and open (free admission) for visitors to hear and see the industry that powered this region.
Volunteers will be on site. Bring a face mask or covering.
Info: Visit www.3mjc.org
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Grove City College’s virtual homecoming festivities run through Oct. 3. The schedule includes games, lectures, worship services, awards, crowning of the king and queen, and more. Info: Visit alumni.gcc.edu/homecoming
• Oktoberfest Slippery Rock will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at Slippery Rock Community Park. Enjoy adult beverages from local breweries and distilleries plus food and music.
• Westminster College’s homecoming events will be held online through Oct. 3. Events include virtual tours, Zoom reunions, concerts, and the crowning of the king and queen. Info: Visit westminster.edu or email alumni@westminster.edu
• Slippery Rock University is hosting virtual events for Homecoming and Spirit Week Oct. 5 to 10. There will be virtual tailgate tent parties, games, sign and window paintings, the crowning of homecoming royalty and more.
Info: Visit rockalumnievents.com/homecoming.html
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.