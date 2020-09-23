THINGS TO DO
FARM MARKETS
• The Olde Town Grove City Farmers’ Market is held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through October at the Joseph D. Monteleone Youth Festival Park on South Broad Street in Grove City. Info: Visit “Olde Town Grove City Farmers’ Market” on Facebook or oldetowngrovecity.com or call 724-458-0301.
• The Slippery Rock Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through October at Gateway Park in Slippery Rock. Info: Visit “Slippery Rock Farmers Market” on Facebook or www.srfarmers.market or call 724-374-3276.
FUNDRAISERS
• The Slippery Rock University Foundation Inc. hosts the annual Sunset Serenade at 7 p.m. Sept. 24. Proceeds benefit the Storm Harbor Equestrian Center, which provides adaptive riding opportunity for children and adults with disabilities.
This year’s event is virtual, and registration is free. For more information including details about the online auction, visit www.srufoundation.org/sunset.html
• This year’s Mercer/Lawrence Heart Walk for the American Heart Association will be held virtually on Sept. 26. Teams are encouraged to walk where they are and participate on the Facebook event page by posting photos and videos of their activities using #MercerLawrenceHeartWalk and #WalkWhereYouAre.
To register, visit www.heart.org/MercerLawrenceWalk. Info: Contact Jenn Fortney at Jenn.Fortney@heart.org or 330-495-3860.
• Mercer Area Little League hosts a four-person golf scramble with auction and 50/50 drawing on Oct. 3 at Pine Hills Golf Course in Greenville. Registration is at 9 a.m., shotgun start at 10 a.m.
Cost is $300 per team, which includes 18 holes, hot dogs, and dinner from Pap Pap’s Smoke House. Info: Visit the organization’s Facebook page.
• East End Fire Department hosts a sip and paint fundraiser at 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at the fire station, 104 Wilson Ave., Mercer. Cost is $40. A $15 non-refundable deposit can be made through PayPal at PayPal.me/eevfd87 or mailed to the fire department at P.O. Box 188, Mercer, PA, 16137. Participants will be making a scarecrow; bring clothes for your scarecrow.
• The Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team is selling chicken and fish dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 and Nov. 6. Orders are take-out and delivery only and can be picked up at the fire hall, 162 Elm St., Slippery Rock.
Meals are $10 for adults and $5 for kids under 8 years old. They include fried fish or fried chicken plus cheesy potatoes or French fries, cole slaw, dinner roll and dessert. Info: Call 724-794-3817, ext. 6.
• Mercer Area Library hosts its annual used book sale 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Brandy Springs Park Community Center, 54 McMillan Road, Mercer.
Choose from over 10,000 books, audiobooks, DVDs and more. Proceeds benefit library projects.
POLITICAL EVENTS
• The League of Women Voters of Mercer County is hosting a virtual program with the Community Library of the Shenango Valley at 2 p.m. Sept. 25, which will feature Thad Hall, the county’s director of voter registration and elections.
Hall will discuss his department’s work and the upcoming election. The program is free, and questions can be emailed in advance to leaguewomenvotersmercerctypa@gmail.com
The program can be accessed through the library’s website at clsv.net or Facebook page. The Zoom meeting link is us02web.zoom.us/j/88609371919 and the meeting ID is 88609371919.
• Meet and Greet with candidates Kristy Gnibus, candidate for the 16th Congressional District, and Phil Heasley, candidate for 8th PA House District, on Sept. 27.
» 1 p.m. – Kristy Gnibus – Farrell, Veteran’s Square Park, corner of Spearman Ave. and Federal St., across from the city building.
» 2 p.m. – Kristy Gnibus – West Middlesex, Main St., corner lot at the intersection of Rt. 18 and 318 near the traffic light.
» 3 p.m. – Kristy Gnibus – Hermitage, Rodney White Park – gazebo, located behind the Hermitage City building.
» 4 p.m. – Kristy Gnibus and Phil Heasley – Grove City, Joseph Monteleone Shelter, Grove City Memorial Park.
» 5 p.m. – Kristy Gnibus and Phil Heasley – Stoneboro, Stoneboro Memorial Park, Maple and Franklin St.
All are welcome to stop by and meet the candidates. The event is free. Masks are required, along with social distancing.
PROGRAMS
• Buhl Park, the Mercer County Conservation District and Grove City Agway and Pets have come together to offer a free rain barrel program for groups including schools, community gardens, businesses, places of worship, parks and libraries.
The groups will complete an introductory program on water conservation and learn about minimizing the impacts of stormwater, and they’ll receive a free rain barrel for their location. Info: Contact Katie Nowland at Buhl Park at 724-981-5522, ext. 105, or katie@buhlfarmpark.com; or Jacqueline McCullough at the Mercer County Conservation District at 724-662-2242.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.