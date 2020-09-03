THINGS TO DO
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS
• The Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its 39th annual Chamber Day Golf Scramble at 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at Grove City Country Club. There will be lunch, dinner, golf and prizes, and there are sponsorship opportunities. Space is limited, so register as soon as possible. The chamber is also collecting prize items like gift baskets and gift cards.
The chamber office is at 119 S. Broad St., Grove City. The staff is working 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays, and some work is being done remotely.
The office is open to the public 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; appointments are strongly encouraged. Visitors must wear a mask unless they have a health condition that prohibits use.
Info: Call the chamber at 724-458-6410, email info@shopgrovecity.com, or visit www.shopgrovecity.com or “Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce” on Facebook.
FARM MARKETS
• The Olde Town Grove City Farmers’ Market is held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through October at the Joseph D. Monteleone Youth Festival Park on South Broad Street in Grove City.
Info: Visit “Olde Town Grove City Farmers’ Market” on Facebook or oldetowngrovecity.com or call 724-458-0301.
• The Slippery Rock Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through October at Gateway Park in Slippery Rock.
Info: Visit “Slippery Rock Farmers Market” on Facebook or www.srfarmers.market or call 724-374-3276.
FUNDRAISERS
• The P.E.O. annual indoor yard sale has been rescheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 12 at Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 S. Broad st., Grove City. There will be household items, jewelry, glassware, crafts, seasonal decorations and books.
Breakfast, lunch, desserts and beverages will be sold. Proceeds benefit scholarships. Info: Visit peointernational.org
LECTURES
• The Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum is hosting its fall speaker series with video presentations that will be posted online at grovecityhistoricalsociety.org
» 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21: George Rodgers, who owns Grove City Agway with his wife Nancy, will talk about the business and how it’s grown from an agricultural and gardening store to include water treatment services and pet supplies.
» 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5: Rod Paul of Bashlin Industries will talk about the company, which is a fourth-generation privately-owned manufacturing business that makes tools for utility line workers.
» 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19: Stasia Reeher, 92, has gone from a forced labor camp in Germany to being a stand-in for Doris Day to home in Grove City.
MUSIC
• The Tri-County Country Music Association holds its summer/fall picnic with an evening of music on Sept. 8 at the shelter in Barkeyville Community Park. Setup starts around 3 p.m., and food will be served at 4 p.m. This event is open to the public.
Bring your favorite picnic food to share. Table service, coffee and cold soft drinks are provided. The Shalico Family Band will perform. Guest musicians and singers are welcome. Bring a lawn chair.
Info: Call President Pete Watt at 724-816-4890.
