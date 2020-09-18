THINGS TO DO
CANCELLATION
• Grove City Christian Academy has canceled its annual banquet, which was set for Sept. 19. The banquet committee still needs help meeting its fundraising goals.
Info: Visit www.grovecitychristianacademy.com.
FUNDRAISERS
• Fredonia Presbyterian Church, Water Street, Fredonia, is hosting a drive-thru braised steak dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23. Meals are being sold for a $10 donation.
Info: Call 724-475-2189.
• Armstrong hosts the Avenge Hunger Virtual 5K. Attendees can run, walk, bike or treadmill at their own pace from any location during September. This event supports local organizations like food pantries.
Info and registration: Visit runsignup.com/grovecityarmstrongsystem
HISTORICAL SOCIETY HAPPENINGS
• The Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum announces the following:
» The Fall Speaker Series has been canceled because of COVID-19.
» Visit the society’s website at grovecityhistoricalsociety.org to view a video of the Pennsylvania Cable Network’s “It’s History” program featuring the museum; and a video of the tour of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Cemetery on Gill Road. Click on “Events” and then “Tours.”
The museum at 111 College Ave., Grove City, is open to visitors from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through mid-December. Visitors must wear face masks and practice social distancing.
For more information, visit grovecityhistoricalsociety.org or the Facebook page, or call 724-458-1798. To receive a digital copy of the newsletter, email gcahs@zoominternet.net
• The Mercer County Historical Society announces the following:
» The society is selling a two-volume set of books from Mark S. Painter, “The American Civil War Volume I (1860-1863)” and “Volume II (1864-1865 and beyond).” They can be purchased on amazon.com or at the historical society, and include information about Mercer County during that time.
» The society is selling “Find ‘Em: On the Trail with the Silent Cop” by Alison Schemrich. The book documents the true life of two Greenville men, Jim Bridon and Ray Messina, and their experiences with bloodhounds and police in Mercer County and surrounding communities.
» The museum, 119 S. Pitt St., Mercer, is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Visitors must wear a face mask, have their temperature taken as they enter, and sign in. Capacity is limited to seven people.
The society is currently not holding in-person meetings or events because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some programming may be made available online. Info: Call 724-662-3490, email info@mchspa.org or visit mchspa.org
OUTDOORS
• Moraine State Park, Portersville, hosts porters cove paddle from 9:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 23. Attendes are asked to meet at Bear Run Launch on the south shore and join park staff in a kayak adventure on the shores of Lake Arthur, to spot dragonflies, heron, fish and osprey.
This event is for ages 12 and up; those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayak and gear will be provided, or attendees can bring their own. Life jackets and face masks are required. Register by calling 724 368-8811.
• McConnells Mill State Park, Portersville, hosts matchless fire from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Kildoo Pavilion. Attendees can join the park naturalist to learn how to start a fire with the flint and steel and bow and drill methods. Face masks are required. Register by calling 724-368-8811.
PROGRAMS
• A virtual Construction and Reuse Forum will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today, Sept. 16. Joe Connell of Square Nail Consulting will be leading the forum from New Castle. The event has been organized by the Lawrence-Mercer Recycling/Solid Waste Department.
The forum is designed to share ideas, build relationships, gain technical know how and to expand the synergy necessary to build a sustainable future.
The forum is free and open to everyone with an interest in waste reduction. Info and registration: Contact Megan Gahring at mgahring@co.lawrence.pa.us or visit www.squarenail-consulting.com/events
• The Westminster College Speech and Debate Society will present a Constitution Day readers’ theater about voting rights at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Anderson Amphitheater on the Westminster College campus in New Wilmington.
“Constitution Day 2020: From Voice to Vote, Celebrating a Century of Women’s Suffrage” will feature students reading writings by historical women’s suffrage advocates.
This event is part of Westminster’s commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment, which ensured the constitutional protection for women’s right to vote.
The event is free and open to the public, although there will be a 250 person limit due to Pennsylvania’s guidelines on outdoor gatherings. While seating will be available, those attending may bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Masks are required on Westminster’s campus.
For more information about the event or the Speech and Debate Society, please contact Dr. Randy Richardson, visiting associate professor in the School of Communication and the society’s adviser, at 724-946-7348 or richarrr@westminster.edu
VETERANS
• An informational seminar for veterans and their dependents will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at the American Legion in Harrisville. The Butler County Veterans service officer and staff will be helping attendees register and get information on VA benefits including home loans, burial, and health care.
Veterans wishing to register with the VA must bring their DD214.
Info: Call the American Legion at 724-735-4413 or the Butler County VA office at 724-284-5179 or 724-284-5352.
VOLUNTEER
• Jennings Environmental Education Center needs volunteers for National Public Lands Day on Sept. 26. They’ll be doing trail work and other rehab projects for about two hours followed by lunch and a commemorative T-shirt.
Time slots are available at 9, 10 or 11 a.m. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old. Register by Sept. 17 by calling 724-794-6011 or visiting www.dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks/FindAPark/JenningsEnvironmentalEducationCenter
Face masks must be worn during introduction and when encountering others who are not part of your group. Volunteers should bring their own water bottles and water, hand sanitizer and work gloves. Restrooms will be open.
