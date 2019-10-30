THINGS TO DO
CONCERTS
• Sandy Lake Wesleyan Church, 3096 Sandy Lake Grove City Road, Sandy Lake, hosts Music by the Lake at 6 p.m. the first Saturday of the month in the Family Life Center. Performances include gospel, country and contemporary music. On Saturday, enjoy Gary Jones, the Pearly Adams Comedy Team, and The Sidekicks a capella quartet. Admission is free.
Info: Call Jim Hanna at 814-673-4371 or Harold Surrena at 724-636-1549.
• Harrisville United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St., Harrisville, hosts Music on Main at 6 p.m. Sunday. LifeGate will perform, followed by a meet and greet. Admission is free; a love offering will be accepted.
ETC.
• October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and Slippery Rock University is hosting its sixth annual Cybersecurity Fair from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Smith Student Center ballroom. Students, faculty, staff and community members are invited to come and learn about the importance of online safety. Attendees will have a chance to win an HP Stream Notebook laptop computer.
FUNDRAISERS
• A fall bazaar and rummage sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Coolspring Presbyterian Church, 787 Coolspring Church Road, Coolspring Township. Items will be half-price during the last hour. All proceeds benefit missions.
• A bingo night fundraiser for the Lakeview Baseball Boosters will be held on Saturday at the Hickory VFW, 5550 E. State St., Hermitage. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., bingo starts at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $35 in advance, or $40 at the door. There will also be a Chinese auction, 50/50, food, and $1,000 jackpot before midnight. Bingo players must be at least 18.
Info: Email autumn551@hotmail.com or srxhoss3@gmail.com
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» Pub Trivia Night for ages 21 and up is 6 p.m. Thursday when the group will be celebrating Halloween. Bring a snack to share, and BYOB. Lightning round is “freaky facts and horror movies.”
» The Kids’ Cooking Club for grades three through six meets at 6 p.m. Friday and Dec. 6. Learn how to make different snacks, decorate baked goods, and learn basic kitchen rules. Bring an apron.
» The Grove City Writers’ Group for ages 18 and up meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The latest writing prompt can be picked up at the front desk.
» The fourth annual Christmas Marketplace will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9. Enjoy Christmas shopping with vendors selling handmade items. Homemade soup will be sold for $3 a bowl.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The library will close at 1 p.m. Nov. 27, and it will be closed Nov. 28 and 29.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
• Mercer Area Library hosts these programs and events:
» Friends of the Mercer Area Library hosts its fifth annual Wander a Wine Trail fundraiser from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the library, 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. Enjoy wine from local wineries, food, and live music. There will also be a basket raffle and door prizes. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the library or at the event.
Info: Call 724-662-4233.
» Free professional math tutoring for junior and senior high school students will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Register by the Thursday before each session. Students must have their own library card. If a students registers and does not show up, their account will be charged $5 to offset the cost of tutoring.
» Preschool Storytime is held at 10 a.m. Thursdays. There are theme-based stories and crafts followed by an hour of free play with fun and educational toys.
Mercer Area Library is at 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. It is open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed on the Fourth of July.
For more information, call 724-662-4233, email mercerarealibrary@zoominternet.net or visit mercerarealibrary.org
OUTDOORS
• Jennings Environmental Education Center, Brady Township, hosts Project Feeder Watch from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Learn how to counts birds, which will help scientists track long-term trends. The program is free, but registration is required; today is the deadline.
Visit events.dcnr.pa.gov or call 724-794-6011.
PROGRAMS
• As part of the Westminster College Bleasby Colloquia series, Westminster English professor, poet and author Dr. David Swerdlow will read from his debut novel, “Television Man,” at 7 p.m. today in the Berlin Lounge of the McKelvey Campus Center on the Westminster College campus.
The story centers on a small western Pennsylvania town after it becomes the scene of a school shooting. In this era of mass shootings, hate crimes, 24-hour news cycles, and political tweets, “Television Man” tells the troubling stories of the community’s men, women, and children as they navigate the 48 hours following the horrifying assault.
A book signing will follow the reading. The event is free and open to the public. While copies of “Television Man” will be available for purchase at the event, the book is also available on Amazon.
Info: Contact Dr. Swerdlow at 724-946-7345 or dswerdlw@westminster.edu
SEMINAR
• A seminar on human trafficking will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Transformation Church, 1605 S. Center St. Extension, Grove City. Learn about what human trafficking is, where it is, who it affects, how to recognize it, and what to do about it. Local experts will be attendance.
Info: Email Stacia Mason at stacia.lav21@gmail.com
STAGE AND THEATER
• Hopewell Theatre, 702 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown, hosts “Evita” Friday through Sunday.
Info and tickets: Visit hopewelltheatre.org or call 330-746-5455 for reservations, flex pass purchases, and other information.
• Theatre Westminster will present Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Beeghly Theatre on the Westminster College campus.
This American classic shines the light on the Wingfield family’s turmoil and each member’s struggle to untether from a complicated past. Tickets are free with a Titan ID; $15 for adults; and $10 for senior citizens, military, or non-Westminster students. Visit www.showtix4u.com for tickets.
Info: Contact Karen Dabney at dabneykm@westminster.edu or 724-946-6238.
VETERANS
• State Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence, is hosting a veterans appreciation breakfast for veterans in the 10th District from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Koppel Fire Hall, 5525 Fifth Ave., Koppel. Veterans and active military and their spouses are invited.
RSVP by calling 724-752-2120.
• A veterans’ service officer with the Disabled American Veterans organization, which typically has office hours at the VA Clinic in Butler, will now be seeing veterans at Leesburg ECO Presbyterian Church, 1831 Perry Highway, Springfield Township.
Starting Nov. 7, a representative will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Thursday of each month. Veterans can get help with eligibility, filing claims, and more. No appointment is necessary, though there may be a short wait. Please bring a copy of DD214 discharge papers.
